If you're going to invest in a sex toy, you should always go for the very best. This means that when you're shopping for all your vibrator, dildo, anal toy, and kink needs, you should ensure that you're purchasing a high-quality, long-lasting toy made from body safe material that feels good, cleans easily, and won't degrade. And while there are a variety of luxury sex toys available from a variety of sources, both niche and mainstream, there's also a litany of quality sex toys available on the biggest, most convenience-focused online market of all: Amazon.

However, perusing Amazon's sex toy selection quickly becomes overwhelming due to the sheer number of options available on the site. For that reason, I've scoured Amazon reviews for the all-time best, safest, and most fun options they carry. I've also tapped a few experts, who contributed some of their must-have toys.

The best part? All of these can be delivered straight to your door.

Best Vibrators on Amazon

Vibrators are among the most popular sex toys of all time, and there are a slew of different types. From wand vibrators to G-spot vibrators to bullet vibrators to rabbit vibrators, Amazon carries them all. If you're a big fan of this sex toy and you're an Amazon devotee, check out our more extensive list of the best vibrators on Amazon. And if you have questions about how to use this iconic type of toy, check out our guide on how to use each kind of vibrator.

A Classic Wand Vibrator (opens in new tab) Magic Wand Original $63 at Amazon (opens in new tab) $89.99 (opens in new tab) priceLinkAtMerchant (opens in new tab) Women's Studies scholar Dr. Lindsay Byron says that this toy "reigns supreme when it comes to tried-and-true results, adding that it "covers a larger surface than your average disco stick, and demands more power than a battery can deliver."

A Unique Rabbit Vibrator (opens in new tab) Womanizer Duo Rabbit Vibrator $219 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Womanizer is known for its patented Pleasure Air technology, which both simulates oral sex and creates a unique, unprecedentedly pleasurable sensation. Sex educator and Lovehoney (opens in new tab)sexpert Javay Frye-Nekrasova says of the Womanizer collection: "Nothing is more luxurious or leads to more exceptional levels of pleasure."

A Wearable Bullet Vibrator (opens in new tab) Crave Vesper Vibrator Necklace $69 at Amazon (opens in new tab) $69 (opens in new tab) priceLinkAtMerchant (opens in new tab) Who doesn't love some spicy jewelry? Not only is the Crave Vesper a fully functional vibrator that packs a punch, but it's also a sleek, conversation-starting necklace. I love wearing my Vesper around—it matches with everything, and it's a great way to take flirting to the next level on date night.

A Multi-Stimulation G-Spot Vibrator (opens in new tab) Pipedream Threesome Rock n' Grind Silicone Vibrator - Pink $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab) For those who enjoy g-spot stimulation and prefer grinding over direct clitoral stimulation, this is an impeccable option. Reviewers agree that it's perfect for women who enjoy being on top during heterosexual partnered sex.

Best Dildos on Amazon

Dildos come in all shapes and sizes, and can be used for either anal or vaginal play (depending on the dildo, of course). However, since these toys are meant to be inserted into one's body, it's extremely important to choose options that are made of the best, safest, and most comfortable size and material. Read on for a few of our favorites on Amazon, and check out our full guide to the all-time best dildos. And remember to use lots of lube!

A Decorative Dildo (opens in new tab) MOMONII Realistic Dildo $22 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is one of the highest-rated dildos on Amazon, and it's an absolute bargain! Its colorful design means it's made with exhibitionists in mind. Plus, many reviewers right that its high-quality material strikes the perfect balance between soft and firm.

A Realistic Dildo (opens in new tab) Canrock Realistic Dildo for Women $10 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This dildo is a whopping 7.9 inches, so be sure that you're prepared before use and that you have plenty of lube on hand! Customers are astounded at what a value this toy is, writing that the price "can't be beat," especially considering the toy's realistic feel, strong suction cup, and firm feel.

A Non-Phallic Dildo (opens in new tab) RYOZOCH Crystal Glass Pleasure Wand Dildo $11 at Amazon (opens in new tab) For those who don't want a realistic looking or feeling dildo, consider a fantasy, glass, or metal dildo. This one, for instance, is highly rated on Amazon and features an adorable pink moon at the end that's perfect for easier gripping. Reviewers say that it's effective and that it can easily be cleaned with sex toy cleaner or by soaking it boiling water.

A Warming Dildo (opens in new tab) Bukinler Thrusting Dildo Vibrator $40 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This dildo, which comes with lube and a handy remote control, heats up to your preferred temperature so that you can enjoy a more comfortable, customized sensation. Plus, many verified customers rave that its detailed, ridge-filled shaft feels very realistic.

Best Anal Toys on Amazon

Anal stimulation can be pleasurable for people of all genders, and anal toys can come in the form of both vibrators and dildos. It's important, though, to be sure that toys are made for anal stimulation before you use them. Frye-Nekrasova reminds us that, since the rectum is like a vacuum, anal toys have flared bases in order to ensure that they don't get sucked into the body.

Below, some of our favorite anal toys on Amazon. And if you're an anal aficionado or anal curious, check out our list of the best anal toys and our guide to the best lubes money can buy.

An Anal Training Set (opens in new tab) Hisionlee Sexy Toys 4PCS Anal Plug Set $18 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This anal plug set is designed for beginners who are looking to work their way up to girthier types of anal toys. Reviewers love the soft, high-quality silicone that these toys are made of, and multiple people rave that the attractive gift box the set comes in makes it great for gifting.

An Intense Prostate Massager (opens in new tab) AMOVIBE Prostate Massager with 9 Wiggle & Vibration Patterns $33 at Amazon (opens in new tab) The dual motors on this toy mean it's great for sensual, intense play, whether alone or with a partner. People love using it in the shower (it's waterproof!) and say that its slight girth make it perfect for beginners.

A Metal Butt Plug (opens in new tab) Njoy Pure Plug (Small) $65 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Njoy is a fan favorite for its high-quality, metal toys, and this butt plug is among them. If you're interested in temperature play, the toy effectively holds both cold and heat, and many reviewers make a point of saying that the longevity and quality of this product make it more than worth its price.

Customizable Anal Beads (opens in new tab) YOSPOSS Vibrating Anal Beads Butt Plug $20 at Amazon (opens in new tab) This is the #1 bestselling anal bead toy on Amazon. It has 16 different vibration modes of varying patterns and intensities, so rest assured that there's something for everyone. Reviewers especially love that the vibrator attachment can be removed, just in case vibrations aren't your thing and you prefer the beads by themselves.

Best Kink Toys on Amazon

Kink toys have seen an incredible boom in popularity, particularly since the release of books and movies like 50 Shades of Grey. Frye-Nekrasova tells us that kink can be freeing for many people, allowing them to indulge in fantasies, express themselves, and explore more within their sexual relationships. As always, though, consent is paramount. It's important to discuss boundaries, fantasies, and safe words before and during kink and/or BDSM play.

Interested in spicing up your playtime, and looking to get your toys quickly (and on a budget)? Check below for some of Amazon's best kink toys, from restraints to floggers and beyond.

A Subtle Set of Restraints (opens in new tab) Sportsheets Under The Bed Restraint System $43 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Rowntree loves Sportsheets' under the bed restraints. Not only are they comfortable and sturdy, but she also points out that they're subtle, so you can let them take up permanent residence on your bedframe.

A Sexy Feather Duster (opens in new tab) Pipedream Fetish Fantasy Series Frisky Feather Duster $14 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Rowntree says that feather dusters are a great way to start one's kink journey without heading straight for pain play. This feather duster in particular has a high rating on Amazon, with one used commenting that it's well-made and that its feather won't fall off while it's in use.

An Authentic Riding Crop (opens in new tab) Rekink 18" Real Riding Crop with Genuine Leather English Top $13 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you're looking to try spanking and flogging but aren't sure where to begin, consider this flogger, which comes with multiple attachments and a long handle. It's also the number one bestseller among all floggers and crops. One top reviewer explains why, saying that it was comfortable for both receiver (upon impact) and giver (in hand), and that it helped opened both partners up to trying different kinds of kink play.

A Pair of Fun Handcuffs (opens in new tab) Truly Premium Toy Metal Handcuffs with Safety Release $18 at Amazon (opens in new tab) There are a lot of handcuffs on sale on Amazon, but this set is among the best. Multiple reviews say that they're surprisingly high-quality and sturdy (a value, considering the low price). Furthermore, they're adjustable, and many verified customers appreciate their ability to fit any and every wrist size.

For more, visit our Sexual Wellness section, where we unpack topics around consent, kink, sex toys, and more so you can have your safest and very best sexperiences yet.

Meet the Experts

Javay Frye-Nekrasova Sex Educator, Pleasure Professional, Academic, and Media Personality Javay Frye-Nekrasova, MEd, is a sex educator, pleasure professional, and sex expert for Lovehoney (opens in new tab). Specializing in pleasure, communication, and sex toys, she is passionate about making comprehensive sex education accessible for all and is in the process of earning a PhD in Human Sexuality from the California Institute of Integral Studies. Her research focuses on sex work, porn, as well as the relationship between the media and society's understanding of sexuality. She also provides sex education via YouTube and social media for her digital series, In Bed With a Millennial. You can find her on Instagram here: @MillennialSexpert.

Angie Rowntree Founder & Director of ethical feminist porn site Sssh.com Canadian-born Angie Rowntree is an award-winning indie filmmaker who pivoted into ethical porn when she founded Sssh.com, a porn site that exclusively produces ethical, feminist material. The site has won numerous awards and is the longest running feminist porn site on the internet.