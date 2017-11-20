The Victoria's Secret Angels Getting Hair and Makeup Will Give You FOMO

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is going down in Shanghai, and models like Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima, Karlie Kloss, Martha Hunt, and Lily Alridge are spending the day being pampered in pink. By which we mean they're getting professional hair and beauty treatments while having an all-girl bonding experience, which sounds like a pretty great way to spend monday.

First of all, we have Karlie getting her lipstick applied:

Stella Maxwell getting her waterline perfected:

Plus this Devon Windsor amazingness:

Sara Sampaio makeup free and deeply unimpressed:

Jasmine Tookes getting her hair perfectly pinned:

Bella Hadid looking peak chill:

Adriana Lima in the ~zone~:

Alecia Morais looking STUNNING:

Annnnnd finally this glorious moment from Alanna Arrington: