The Victoria's Secret Angels Getting Hair and Makeup Will Give You FOMO

*Walks the runway that is my morning commute*

Getty
Nov 20, 2017

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is going down in Shanghai, and models like Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima, Karlie Kloss, Martha Hunt, and Lily Alridge are spending the day being pampered in pink. By which we mean they're getting professional hair and beauty treatments while having an all-girl bonding experience, which sounds like a pretty great way to spend monday.

First of all, we have Karlie getting her lipstick applied:

Getty

Stella Maxwell getting her waterline perfected:

Getty
Plus this Devon Windsor amazingness:

Getty

Sara Sampaio makeup free and deeply unimpressed:

Getty
Jasmine Tookes getting her hair perfectly pinned:

Getty

Bella Hadid looking peak chill:

Getty
Adriana Lima in the ~zone~:

Getty

Alecia Morais looking STUNNING:

Getty
Annnnnd finally this glorious moment from Alanna Arrington:

Getty
