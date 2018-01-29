How to Watch the 2018 Super Bowl (Even If You Don't Have Cable)

Even if you're not into football, watching the Super Bowl is an experience in itself—from the iconic commercials to the stunning half-time performance to the delicious food. (What, you don't enjoy wings and nachos?) Super Bowl 52 is set to take place on Sunday, February 4, and this year it's a much-anticipated matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots (the reigning Super Bowl champs).
This year's game will be at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis and will air on NBC at 6:30 p.m. ET. But if you're not heading to a Super Bowl party and would rather stream the game from your bed (more power to you), you can start a seven-day free trial of Fubo or download any of the NBC Sports apps. P!nk will be singing the national anthem and Justin Timberlake will headline the half-time show, so you don't want to miss it.
Keep up with us here as we track the biggest moments from Super Bowl 52—including the half-time performance, the commercials, and more.