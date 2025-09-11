The Best Apple Perfumes Are a Sweet Treat for Your Fall Fragrance Collection
Prepare for the trending note to take over this season with picks from Phlur, Kayali, Ellis Brooklyn, and more.
As soon as the temperature dips below 70 degrees, I get an itch to wear my sweetest gourmand perfumes. There's just something about cooler weather that makes me want to indulge in the warm coziness of vanilla, brown sugar, and even marshmallow. My go-to fall perfumes of 2025 are starting to look very different than years past, however. Now I'm leaning towards apple fragrances so I can smell like a crisp and delicious autumn treat.
If you take a look at new beauty products from the past couple of months, you may notice the fruity fragrance note in lots of 2025 perfumes—Phlur, By Rosie Jane, and Chris Collins all released apple-tinged juices just in the last two months. The sudden resurgence makes plenty of sense since apple fragrances perfectly capture the crisp freshness of the season. On the other hand, they can remind you of your favorite baked good without veering too saccharine. All in all, consider apple as the autumnal take on summer's cherry, pear, and strawberry fragrance trends.
If you're ready to take a bite out of a major fall perfume trend, keep scrolling. I'm sharing my favorite apple scents, both new and old, for your shopping (and sniffing!) pleasure. Rest assured, these fragrances and body mists will have you welcoming fall with open arms.
Phlur has a knack for releasing perfumes ahead of the curve, so when I heard about the launch of Mrs. Smith months ago, I knew apple was about to have a moment. Rather than go sweet, this body mist leans more fresh and slightly tart—just like a green apple. It's got a fun, nostalgic side, too, thanks to juicy pear and watermelon.
Birthday Suit is the undisputed favorite among By Rosie Jane's body mists, and it's not too difficult to see why. It's a sweet and juicy skin scent, but not in a musky way. Instead, a couple of spritzes has you feeling like you just stepped out of the shower after washing your hair with a yummy apple-scented shampoo. It's the ideal blend for when you're in the mood for a light scent.
This list would be incomplete without the most iconic apple scent of all time: DKNY's Be Delicious. I remember the coolest girl at my high school used to wear this scent, and it still holds up all of these years later. Bursting with freshness, this light perfume is perfect for warmer days and sweaty workouts.
Kayali is one fragrance brand that never misses, even with a realistic apple fragrance like this one. Eden Juicy Apple is as close as you can get to smelling like sweet red apples, short of rubbing the fruit on yourself. As it settles, fresh florals emerge, leaving you with a vibrant, clean, almost shampoo-like scent.
Where Eden Juicy Apple is fresh and vibrant, Apple Love is sweet and ambery. It's still bursting with realistic red apple, but it takes on a juicier, fruitier feel with the addition of peach skin and mandarin. Its dry down is the real star of the show—it's a sugary (but not cloying!) blend of sandalwood, vanilla, praline, and musks, so you feel like a sweet treat while wearing it.
If you're in the perfume world, Chris Collins' apple fragrance has been all the talk in recent months. Now it's finally here, just in time for crisp fall weather. With red apple, strawberry blossom, and pomegranate pulp, it's got a fruity sweetness that's perfectly balanced with warm vanilla bourbon and guaiac wood. Reviewers say it has beast-mode longevity, too.
If you like your gourmands soft and airy, Carousel will be up your alley. One whiff and I'm instantly transported to a fall fair where the scent of candy apples and cotton candy is wafting in the air. It's warm, sweet, and romantic with touches of musk and sandalwood to keep it from veering into cloying territory.
Don't sleep on Zara perfumes if you love great scents at affordable prices. The brand's Apple Juice eau de toilette is a fan favorite for its freshness. It's a delicate blend of apple and grapefruit, plus a touch of warm florals for added elegance.
Imagine you're wrapped in a flannel, enjoying a cup of tea on the first crisp morning of fall—that's what Dear Polly reminds me of. While it's not strictly an apple fragrance, it does have an apple top note that brightens up the entire blend. Its subtle smokiness makes it even more fall-forward. Truthfully, Dear Polly may take the cake for my favorite fall fragrance.
Boozy scents and fall go hand in hand, so naturally, Kilian's Apple Brandy on the Rocks is a must-have for the season. It opens with a juicy burst of apples, before the brand's distinct brandy accord comes through. The dry down is just as delicious with vanilla, cedarwood, and ambroxan.
I know what you might be thinking—what does a circus company have to do with fragrance? Well, I'm here to tell you that Cirque du Soleil's perfume is the real deal. Aside from its gorgeous packaging, this TikTok-viral fragrance bottles up the best treats of the circus—candied apples, popcorn, and cotton candy—for a deliciously fun and unforgettable scent trail.
TikTokers refer to this scent as "fall in a bottle," and for that, I'm hooked. Aptly named "September," this fragrance ushers in the start of fall with crisp apples and woody hay. Its smoky dry down is nothing short of sexy and gives it a unisex feel. If you're a fan of woody fragrances, you need September in your fall rotation.
Every scent from niche fragrance brand Gabar feels like a work of art, and Lull is no different. It's a soft and subtle blend of black tea and musk that instantly puts you at ease, while cherry and red apple notes add a gentle brightness. The longer it sits on your skin, the creamier it gets, leading to a warm, cozy fragrance you want to snuggle up in.
A fragrance modeled after one of my favorite desserts, apple pie, is one I prize in my collection. Jany's top notes include baked apple and puff pastry, so you can expect this fragrance to smell good enough to eat. There's even hints of hazelnut, cinnamon, caramel, and vanilla to round out this delectable gourmand.
