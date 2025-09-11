As soon as the temperature dips below 70 degrees, I get an itch to wear my sweetest gourmand perfumes. There's just something about cooler weather that makes me want to indulge in the warm coziness of vanilla, brown sugar, and even marshmallow. My go-to fall perfumes of 2025 are starting to look very different than years past, however. Now I'm leaning towards apple fragrances so I can smell like a crisp and delicious autumn treat.

If you take a look at new beauty products from the past couple of months, you may notice the fruity fragrance note in lots of 2025 perfumes—Phlur, By Rosie Jane, and Chris Collins all released apple-tinged juices just in the last two months. The sudden resurgence makes plenty of sense since apple fragrances perfectly capture the crisp freshness of the season. On the other hand, they can remind you of your favorite baked good without veering too saccharine. All in all, consider apple as the autumnal take on summer's cherry, pear, and strawberry fragrance trends.

If you're ready to take a bite out of a major fall perfume trend, keep scrolling. I'm sharing my favorite apple scents, both new and old, for your shopping (and sniffing!) pleasure. Rest assured, these fragrances and body mists will have you welcoming fall with open arms.

