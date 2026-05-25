As a perfume lover, I hate the idea of playing by some arbitrary rules while wearing fragrance—if you want to wear a vanilla-heavy gourmand in the summer heat, I say go for it! That said, I'm someone who typically gravitates toward certain scent families with each new season. As I curate my fragrance wardrobe for summer, I've noticed a fruity note that's become the main character: mango.

As far as fruit fragrances go, I consider mango scents the "party girl" of the group. They are bright and juicy, and bring a distinct sense of fun with every spray, which is why they're my go-to for hot summer nights spent outside. Mango perfumes can also be incredibly transportive—one whiff will whisk you away to a tropical paradise (in a much less obvious way than, say, a sunscreen-y coconut scent).

I've been reaching for mango fragrances non-stop in recent weeks, and I don't see that stopping anytime soon. I have a few new 2026 additions, along with some iconic scents to blame for my newfound appreciation of the fruit. Ahead, I'm sharing my favorite mango fragrances for you to get your spritz on. Get ahead of the curve while you can: I'm betting mango will be everywhere this summer.

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