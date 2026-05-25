The Best Mango Perfumes Are Taking Over for Summer

From Miu Miu to Zara, these juicy scents are turning up the heat.

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split image of fashion week attendee wearing white dress with nest muai mango and miu miu fleur de lait perfume bottles overlaid on close-up texture of mango background
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As a perfume lover, I hate the idea of playing by some arbitrary rules while wearing fragrance—if you want to wear a vanilla-heavy gourmand in the summer heat, I say go for it! That said, I'm someone who typically gravitates toward certain scent families with each new season. As I curate my fragrance wardrobe for summer, I've noticed a fruity note that's become the main character: mango.

As far as fruit fragrances go, I consider mango scents the "party girl" of the group. They are bright and juicy, and bring a distinct sense of fun with every spray, which is why they're my go-to for hot summer nights spent outside. Mango perfumes can also be incredibly transportive—one whiff will whisk you away to a tropical paradise (in a much less obvious way than, say, a sunscreen-y coconut scent).

I've been reaching for mango fragrances non-stop in recent weeks, and I don't see that stopping anytime soon. I have a few new 2026 additions, along with some iconic scents to blame for my newfound appreciation of the fruit. Ahead, I'm sharing my favorite mango fragrances for you to get your spritz on. Get ahead of the curve while you can: I'm betting mango will be everywhere this summer.

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Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.