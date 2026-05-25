The Best Mango Perfumes Are Taking Over for Summer
From Miu Miu to Zara, these juicy scents are turning up the heat.
As a perfume lover, I hate the idea of playing by some arbitrary rules while wearing fragrance—if you want to wear a vanilla-heavy gourmand in the summer heat, I say go for it! That said, I'm someone who typically gravitates toward certain scent families with each new season. As I curate my fragrance wardrobe for summer, I've noticed a fruity note that's become the main character: mango.
As far as fruit fragrances go, I consider mango scents the "party girl" of the group. They are bright and juicy, and bring a distinct sense of fun with every spray, which is why they're my go-to for hot summer nights spent outside. Mango perfumes can also be incredibly transportive—one whiff will whisk you away to a tropical paradise (in a much less obvious way than, say, a sunscreen-y coconut scent).
I've been reaching for mango fragrances non-stop in recent weeks, and I don't see that stopping anytime soon. I have a few new 2026 additions, along with some iconic scents to blame for my newfound appreciation of the fruit. Ahead, I'm sharing my favorite mango fragrances for you to get your spritz on. Get ahead of the curve while you can: I'm betting mango will be everywhere this summer.
This niche fragrance is what initially turned me onto the tropical note in perfume—now, it's easily one of my top five favorite fruity scents of all time. While ripe, juicy mango is the star of the show, it's combined with sugar and blackberries to create a blend that's pure joy. The subtle hint of black pepper keeps this sweet scent interesting and cool.
If you've ever had mango sticky rice, then you will get the gist of this scent. Riz De Mangue is the Thai dessert all bottled up, complete with notes of almond butter, Basmati rice, and milk. It's not as fruit-forward as some of the other fragrances on this list, but I don't mind—I find its nuttiness and creaminess downright delectable.
Anyone who's into cooking up their own fragrance layering combinations needs this just-launched perfume oil (and maybe the accompanying body mist for good measure). This straightforward blend will add a dose of tropical fruitiness to any scents in your fragrance wardrobe, and because it's an oil, a few drops is all you need for an incredibly long-lasting perfume primer.
Not all mango fragrances are tropical and sweet. Enter: Maison Margiela's latest Replica scent, Chasing Sunsets. Inspired by Brazilian beaches and music, this orange-tinged juice was practically made for hot summer nights. Sure, it features juicy mango, but it's beautifully teamed with cardamom and sandalwood to create a scent that's equal parts fruity and woody. I would not mind a man wearing this fragrance, either.
I would not be shocked if Fleur De Lait was the go-to fragrance of NYC It girls this summer. Osmanthus gives mango and coconut milk a freshness that will keep you feeling cool on a hot day. The longer you wear this scent, the more its floral facets shine through, so you can expect a fragrance that's undoubtedly feminine.
I never would have thought caramel and mango go together, but this blend proves they make for a delicious pairing (at least in a fragrance, anyway). As with any caramel scent, you get plenty of warmth and mouthwatering sweetness in Caramel Swirl, but splashes of lemon, tangerine, and mango nectar add an addictive juiciness. This is one gourmand fragrance that's easily wearable year-round.
Korean beauty brand Borntostandout is slowly starting to take over my fragrance collection, and I'm not mad about it. Gold Juice is a favorite of mine, thanks to a bold opening of mango paired with sharp, slightly funky rhubarb and durian. It dries down beautifully into a warm skin scent with lingering traces of mango that have me sniffing my wrists all day long.
Viktor&Rolf's Flowerbomb fragrances remain iconic for a reason—they're floral masterpieces. My go-to for the summer is Tiger Lily. It's a warmer, more tropical take on the original that replaces the vanilla base with juicy mango. You still get all of the sweet florals you know and love, but with an addictive fruitiness.
Don't sleep on Zara perfumes if you crave luxurious scents but are on a budget. Dewy, ripe mango is the main character in this affordable blend, but it also has a subtle touch of florals with jasmine. A creamy sandalwood base elevates this scent to the next level.
Phlur perfumes never miss, including the brand's take on mango. It opens juicy and bright with mango and black currant before it develops a darker twist. Orris and patchouli add an unexpected richness, while a gourmand base of vanilla and brown sugar keeps this blend sweet.
I wouldn't think mango and woods would mesh well together, but it turns out they're a match made in heaven. This blend is a work of contrasts with a tropical fruitiness wrapped in warm spices, leather, and moss. It's a little on the weird side, with an earthy, almost dirty base. If you don't want to smell like anyone else, Magic Mango is a sure bet.
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Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.