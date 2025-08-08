Fall Fragrances Are Already on My Mind—These 10 Are Moving to the Front of My Collection

My beloved gourmand perfumes are front and center again. 

Ariel Baker&#039;s Fall perfume picks.
(Image credit: Ariel Baker)
As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized that my love for beauty isn’t only because I love products (even though I really, really do). It's also because my makeup, skincare, and hair care products are an easy dopamine-booster and a quick way for me to add some whimsy to my day-to-day life. It’s no surprise, then, that I have fallen head over heels for some stellar fragrances over the last few years.

A spritz or two of my favorite perfume, or even my go-to layering combination, genuinely sets the tone for my day and is such an easy way to make me feel a little more confident in my skin, while putting some pep in my step as I scope out fellow commuters on my way into the office. Seriously, though, just the idea of someone getting a whiff of my fragrances of the day or even chatting about my favorite formulas provides a rush of excitement that I can’t even describe.

As any beauty obsessive does, I change my products according to the season. As my blushes and lipsticks get darker and more vampy, the fragrances that I gravitate toward become more sensual, woody, and even a little resinous—plus my long-standing love affair with gourmands returns with a vengeance.

That being said, summer is officially on its way out, so I’m looking ahead to fall. As such, I’m swapping out my collection of go-to scents for the formulas that will get me through the upcoming cold weather months. From my favorite aromatic perfume to the unisex option that makes me feel like I’m a part of the one percent, keep reading for the fragrances that are taking center stage in my (very large) collection this fall.

Gourmands Are Back

When the weather gets hotter, my beloved gourmand perfumes tend to take a back seat in favor of fresher, more aldehydic fragrances. However, as soon as the weather dips below 65 degrees, I will be bringing some of my favorite mouth-watering formulas to the front of my collection.

Best Musky Perfume 

To know me is to know that musk is one of my favorite notes in perfumery of all time. So, of course, I’ve gone through my collection with a fine-toothed comb to bring out (and recommend) some of my favorites for the upcoming fall.

Best Woody Perfumes

One thing about me? I’m going to wear a woody perfume in the fall and winter months. I love smelling like resinous sap from a tree, especially when layering with my favorite vanilla scents.

Best Fresh Perfume

Though I tend to gravitate toward fresh perfumes in the summer, my love for them can never truly be contained to just one season. So of course, a few of my favorites snuck onto this list, and I refuse to be judged for it.

Best Skin Scent

A skin scent is my secret weapon for feeling sensual and sexy. Even though they tend to sit a little closer to the body, I find that the cooler months allow them to project beautifully. With how good the perfumes below smell, you’ll be wanting as many people to smell them as possible.

