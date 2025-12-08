I've Tested Hundreds of Fragrances—These Under-$100 Perfumes Make Shockingly Luxe Gifts
16 editor-approved scents that give trust-fund energy.
As the proud owner of nearly 200 bottles of fragrance, I know firsthand that a luxury perfume can cost a pretty penny. Let me reassure you, however, that a high price does not always equate to high quality. Some of the very best fragrances in my collection come with easy-to-swallow price tags. In the spirit of sharing (and the holiday shopping season), I'm revealing the most luxurious perfumes for under $100, all of which would make a fabulous fragrance gift for the beauty fans in your life.
No matter your olfactory personality, there's an affordable fragrance waiting to become your signature scent. Personally, sweet scents are my go-to, so I can't get enough of By Rosie Jane's vanilla fragrance, Dulce, which rings in at $80. Also, new 2025 fragrances from Kayali and LORE have converted me into a floral lover, thanks to their rich, budget-friendly blends.
There's plenty more obsession-worthy scents to uncover where that comes from. Ahead, I dive into my favorite luxury perfumes in every fragrance family, each at $100 and under. These aren't just designer fragrances in TSA-friendly bottles, either. Rest assured, the perfumes below are full-size bottles of one ounce or more, and smell expensive as hell.
Sweet Fragrances
A couple of spritzes of this brown sugar blend is about as close as you can get to wearing a bowl of vanilla ice cream. A woody dry-down keeps it from being headache-inducing, so any vanilla fan is sure to love this cult-favorite.
Even though I'm not a huge floral fan, I can't stop spraying this delectable rose fragrance. Turkish rose is wrapped in creamy vanilla milk and salted pistachios, making for an addictive floral treat.
Ellis Brooklyn's body mists hold up to some of my favorite luxury fragrances, so they're perfect for a budget-friendly perfume gift. My personal favorite is this marshmallow, caramel, and vanilla blend, which I layer with all of my winter perfumes for an added dose of sweetness.
Considering how good The 7 Virtues fragrances are, I'm shocked they're under $100. Cherry Ambition, a sweet, rich cherry perfume, has been my go-to for cozy winter nights.
Floral Fragrances
Buzzy fragrance brand Lore has taken over the internet, and it's not too difficult to see why. Aside from its ridiculously chic packaging, each scent is pure luxury. With warm rose, creamy milk, and a subtle punch of patchouli, this fragrance is fit for a fairy princess.
Yes, you really can score a Chanel perfume for under $100. If your giftee loves a light fragrance, Chance is just that with its soft floral-fruity blend of grapefruit and jasmine.
Designer fragrances can be a hit or miss, but Good Girl definitely falls into the former category. This is my go-to date-night fragrance, as its feminine combo of white florals and tonka bean has me feeling like my most confident self.
Woody Fragrances
If you wear this Zara fragrance, everyone will think you spent at least $500 on its divine scent. This rich and spicy woody blend is a fan favorite, thanks to TikTok dubbing it an affordable dupe for Maison Francis Baccarat Rouge 540.
With a legion of A-list fans like Megan Markle, Victoria Beckham, and Jennifer Aniston, Jo Malone perfumes are the epitome of elegance. One spray of this cult-favorite scent and you'll be transported to a rocky cliffside with the salty ocean breeze in the air.
I'm utterly obsessed with Bella Hadid's latest Orebella creation. This unisex scent is layered with a spicy pink peppercorn opening, sweet lychee heart, and woody papyrus base, resulting in a rich, complex fragrance.
If you're looking for a cool-girl fragrance, I highly recommend going for this spicy, woody favorite from Maison Margiela. It perfectly evokes the cozy, comforting feel of sitting by a fireplace with notes of roasted chestnuts, smoky cloves, and sweet vanilla.
Musk Fragrances
Merit Beauty successfully turned its minimalist chic aesthetic into a cult-favorite fragrance. Its equally clean, fresh, and floral notes combine into a lovely skin scent with impressive longevity.
This Phlur fragrance is a viral hit for a reason—it bottles the feeling of a warm hug from a loved one with a warm, cozy mix of soft florals and white musks.
DedCool's luxury laundry detergent may be even better as a fragrance. This warm and sheer blend, complete with amber and musk, is nothing short of comforting.
