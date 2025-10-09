Fragrance fans like myself are notoriously hard to shop for—we can never have too many scents to choose from, yet we each have our distinct preferences. However, if I had to bet on one beauty gift that would be a hit for any fragrance lover, it would be Diptyque's 2025 Advent Calendar.

What makes Diptyque a standout fragrance brand is that every one of its scents is luxurious and cool. Whether it's the musky floral blend of Fleur de Peau or the spicy sweetness of Orphéon, Diptyque perfumes are the kinds of scents I'd imagine socialites and pop stars wear. What's more, Diptyque's candles are pure opulence with chic vessels and an unrivaled throw—it's no wonder that the brand has a legion of A-list fans like Victoria Beckham and Meghan Markle.

Take a peek inside Diptqyue's 2025 advent calendar. (Image credit: Diptyque)

This year, Diptyque is kicking off the holiday gifting season with the launch of its 2025 fragrance advent calendar—and it's as luxurious as ever. Inspired by the magic of fairy tales, this year's gift is housed inside a gorgeous "book" complete with golden "pages" and whimsical illustrations.

Inside, you can unwrap 25 scented treasures, including the brand's cult-favorite perfumes (plus two exclusive scents), in chic little displayable bottles. Plenty of candles are also included to light up the holidays, from the wintery, woody scent of Feu de Bois to its take on pine tree candles, Sapin. Body care enthusiasts are not neglected, either—luxurious body lotions, oils, hand creams, and more are featured behind many of the 25 doors.

Essentially, this advent calendar has something special in store for every kind of fragrance fan. It's certainly a luxury gift, ringing in at $495, but it's one that will keep on giving throughout the holiday season and beyond.

If you would prefer to shop Diptyque's perfumes and candles on their own, I've got you covered. I've included some of the Diptqyue products you can expect to find in the calendar, below, along with a few personal favorites, all of which make for covetable gifts.

