The Best Beauty Looks of the 2018 VMAs

I seriously can't stop staring.

image
image
Getty Images

Please stop whatever you planned on doing tonight (Instagram stalking can wait, okay?), because the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards are officially here, and the red fuchsia-carpet beauty looks are already crazy unique, intensely pretty, and, uh, downright bizarre. But who am I to judge?! I'm just a lowly viewer, fangirling over the hair and makeup styles of the rich and the famous.

Already, we've seen Cardi B with a fresh hairstyle (cropped pixie, anyone?) and Shay Mitchell with the most intense eyebrows and wet-look hair. And, considering the awards show is about three-million hours long, you can rest assured there's definitely more where that comes from. Check out the rest of the screenshot-worthy beauty looks, ahead.

1 of 15
image
Getty Images
Nicki Minaj's Ultra-Long Pigtails and Burgundy Eyeshadow
2 of 15
image
Getty Images
Olivia Munn's Peachy Cheeks and Rose Lipstick
3 of 15
image
Getty Images
Anna Kendrick's Subtle Smoky Eyes and Middle-Part
4 of 15
image
Getty Images
Iggy Azalea's '90s-Level Hair Wisps and Glossy Lips
5 of 15
image
Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez's Buttery-Smooth Waves and Long Lashes
6 of 15
image
Getty Images
Kylie Jenner's Slicked-Back Chignon and Carved Brows
7 of 15
image
Getty Images
Ariana Grande's Glossy, Butt-Length Hair and Her Pete Davidson
8 of 15
image
Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown's White Eyeliner and Side-Swept Waves
9 of 15
image
Getty Images
Camila Cabello's Romantic Half-Updo and Matte Red Lip
10 of 15
image
Getty Images
Rita Ora's Wet-Look Waves, Thick Lashes, and Graphic Liner
11 of 15
image
Getty Images
Bebe Rexha's Ultra-Thick and Glittery Black Liner
12 of 15
image
Getty Images
Cardi B's Textured Pixie Cut and Bejeweled Nails
13 of 15
image
Getty Images
Dascha Polanco's Futuristic Metallic Eyeshadow
14 of 15
image
Getty Images
Shay Mitchell's Bronzed Contour and Hella Bold Brows
15 of 15
image
Getty Images
Winnie Harlow's Intensely Sleek, Shiny, Waist-Length Hair
