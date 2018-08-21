I seriously can't stop staring.
Please stop whatever you planned on doing tonight (Instagram stalking can wait, okay?), because the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards are officially here, and the
red fuchsia-carpet beauty looks are already crazy unique, intensely pretty, and, uh, downright bizarre. But who am I to judge?! I'm just a lowly viewer, fangirling over the hair and makeup styles of the rich and the famous.
Already, we've seen Cardi B with a fresh hairstyle (cropped pixie, anyone?) and Shay Mitchell with the most intense eyebrows and wet-look hair. And, considering the awards show is about three-million hours long, you can rest assured there's definitely more where that comes from. Check out the rest of the screenshot-worthy beauty looks, ahead.