Please stop whatever you planned on doing tonight (Instagram stalking can wait, okay?), because the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards are officially here, and the red fuchsia-carpet beauty looks are already crazy unique, intensely pretty, and, uh, downright bizarre. But who am I to judge?! I'm just a lowly viewer, fangirling over the hair and makeup styles of the rich and the famous.

Already, we've seen Cardi B with a fresh hairstyle (cropped pixie, anyone?) and Shay Mitchell with the most intense eyebrows and wet-look hair. And, considering the awards show is about three-million hours long, you can rest assured there's definitely more where that comes from. Check out the rest of the screenshot-worthy beauty looks, ahead.