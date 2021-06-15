The 22 Best Summer Fragrances to Spritz Anytime and Anywhere

Ah, summer: bring on the rosé, picnics, sunsets, crop tops, sunglasses, and breezy fragrances—all of which are once again possibilities after 15 months indoors. Much like swapping your moody nail colors for brighter, sunnier shades, summer calls for upgrading your scent wardrobe. Warmer day are ahead, which means it's time to give fresh florals, tangy citruses, and breezy beachy scents the spotlight. Not only are they guaranteed to lighten your mood, they're timeless scents you'll want to wear beyond three months out of the year.

We all could use a mental vacation right now. These scents will sensorially transport you to Italy, Greece, Joshua Tree, and more. Scent has the power to provide a sense of comfort, and studies have shown that fragrance can positively enhance your mood, reduce stress, improve sleep, and aid in self-confidence. Want to know something not so secret? I've worn fragrance to bed for years because I swear it helps me sleep better. In other words, there's no reason not to incorporate this invisible accessory into your routine even if it's worn in the comfort of your home. Ahead, the scents to celebrate the start of summer.