Sephora's Spring Savings Event Is Here

Welp, there goes my paycheck.

By Kelsey Mulvey
sephora spring savings sale event
Design by Morgan McMullen

Attention all beauty lovers: Sephora's spring savings event is finally here. Starting today, Rouge members can save 20 percent on their order with the promo code "OMGSPRING." Haven't reached Rouge member status? Don't worry, VIB and Insiders will have access to this sale on April 13 and 15, respectively. (It's totally free to sign up for an Insider account.) Plus, if you really can't wait to reap the rewards of this sale, Sephora's taking 30 percent off its signature collection right now. Whether you're ready to fill your e-cart or creating a wish list for next week, find the best deals from Sephora's spring sale, below.

1 Superfoods Banana + Coconut Nourishing Shampoo + Conditioner Duo
Briogeo
SHOP IT

$49 $39.20 (20% off) 

Briogeo's shampoo and conditioner combo is packed with ingredients like banana, coconut, and acai to give your hair a moisturizing boost. 

2 Lip Scrub
KNC Beauty
SHOP IT

$28 $22.40 (20% off)

Made with combination of shea butter, castor oil, and sunflower seed oil, KNC Beauty's Supa Scrub will leave your lips feeling oh-so-soft. It even comes with an exfoliating brush to buff away dry flakes!

3 Merit Brow 1980 Eyebrow Pomade
Merit
SHOP IT

$24 $19.20 (20% off)

Since we'll be wearing masks for the foreseeable future, you might as well make sure your eye makeup looks on point. Not only does Merit's pomade shape your brows, but it'll also give 'em a subtle tint.

4 Dyson Hair Dryer
Dyson
SHOP IT

$399 $319.20 (20% off)

Ready to actually do your hair again? Sephora's discounting Dyson's cult-classic hair dryer.

5 Mothership VII Eyeshadow Palette
Pat McGrath Labs
SHOP IT

$125 $100 (20% off)

Anyone who has really missed wearing eyeshadow should add Pat McGrath's palette to their cart. Whether you prefer a dramatic smoky eye or a no-makeup look, this palette has a look for everyone. 

6 Papaya Sorbet Smoothing Enzyme Cleansing Balm & Makeup Remover
Glow Recipe
SHOP IT

$32 $25.60 (20% off)

Wipe away a day's worth of makeup with Glow Recipe's cleansing balm. The papaya seed oil and enzymes will keep your skin hydrated while the formula's blueberry extract will protect your skin from harsh stressors.

7 Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
SHOP IT

$25 $20 (20% off)

Now that the world is getting back to a semblance of normalcy, you might want to refresh your contouring skills. Not only is this option from Fenty Beauty lightweight and long-lasting, but it's also available in a handful of shades.

8 The Water Cream Oil-Free Pore Minimizing Moisturizer
Tatcha
SHOP IT

$68 $54.4 (20% off)

With over 3,000 positive reviews on Sephora and a 4/5 rating on the site, it's safe to say this moisturizer hydrates the skin without clogging your pores. The magic lies in its beloved Japanese ingredients like wild rose and leopard lily. 

9 Limitless Lash Mascara
ILIA Beauty
SHOP IT

$28 $22.40 (20% off)

With hundreds of positive reviews and a few beauty awards under its belt, ILIA's lengthening mascara is designed to deliver. Oh, and did we mention it also has a clean formula?

10 Lip Souffle Matte Cream Lipstick
Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez
SHOP IT

$20 $16 (20% off)

Give your makeup bag Selena Gomez's seal of approval with this matte lipstick. Thanks to its creamy texture, this formula is long-lasting and won't dry out your lips. 

11 BeachPlease Lip + Cheek Cream Blush
Tower 28 Beauty
SHOP IT

$20 $16 (20% off)

If you're looking for a product that can do double duty, this pick from Tower 28 Beauty acts as a lip tint and cream blush. And, thanks to its compact design, you can easily slip it inside your purse.

12 Wave Spray
Ouai
SHOP IT

$26 $20.80 (20% off)

If you're cool with keeping your hair au naturel, pick up Ouai's Wave Spray. The formula will give your hair that "fresh from the beach texture" while the specialty rice protein will protect your strands. 

13 Clean Face Mask
Sephora Collection
SHOP IT

$5.50 $3.85 (30% off) 

Right now, Sephora's taking 30 percent off of its signature face mask collection. At under $4 each, now's a better time than ever to stock up on face masks. 

14 EradiKate Acne Treatment
Kate Somerville
SHOP IT

$26 $20.80 (20% off)

Want to get rid of maskne once and for all? Kate Somerville's spot treatment will zap blemishes in its wake.

15 Tinted Face Oil Foundation
Kosas
SHOP IT

$42 $33.60 (20% off)

With a clean formula, lightweight coverage, and plenty of shades to choose from, Kosas' tinted foundation is also packed with avocado, jojoba, and camellia oils to keep your skin nourished.

