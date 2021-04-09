Attention all beauty lovers: Sephora's spring savings event is finally here. Starting today, Rouge members can save 20 percent on their order with the promo code "OMGSPRING." Haven't reached Rouge member status? Don't worry, VIB and Insiders will have access to this sale on April 13 and 15, respectively. (It's totally free to sign up for an Insider account.) Plus, if you really can't wait to reap the rewards of this sale, Sephora's taking 30 percent off its signature collection right now. Whether you're ready to fill your e-cart or creating a wish list for next week, find the best deals from Sephora's spring sale, below.

