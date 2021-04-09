Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.
Sephora's Spring Savings Event Is Here
Welp, there goes my paycheck.
Attention all beauty lovers: Sephora's spring savings event is finally here. Starting today, Rouge members can save 20 percent on their order with the promo code "OMGSPRING." Haven't reached Rouge member status? Don't worry, VIB and Insiders will have access to this sale on April 13 and 15, respectively. (It's totally free to sign up for an Insider account.) Plus, if you really can't wait to reap the rewards of this sale, Sephora's taking 30 percent off its signature collection right now. Whether you're ready to fill your e-cart or creating a wish list for next week, find the best deals from Sephora's spring sale, below.
$49 $39.20 (20% off)
Briogeo's shampoo and conditioner combo is packed with ingredients like banana, coconut, and acai to give your hair a moisturizing boost.
$28 $22.40 (20% off)
Made with combination of shea butter, castor oil, and sunflower seed oil, KNC Beauty's Supa Scrub will leave your lips feeling oh-so-soft. It even comes with an exfoliating brush to buff away dry flakes!
$24 $19.20 (20% off)
Since we'll be wearing masks for the foreseeable future, you might as well make sure your eye makeup looks on point. Not only does Merit's pomade shape your brows, but it'll also give 'em a subtle tint.
$399 $319.20 (20% off)
Ready to actually do your hair again? Sephora's discounting Dyson's cult-classic hair dryer.
$125 $100 (20% off)
Anyone who has really missed wearing eyeshadow should add Pat McGrath's palette to their cart. Whether you prefer a dramatic smoky eye or a no-makeup look, this palette has a look for everyone.
$32 $25.60 (20% off)
Wipe away a day's worth of makeup with Glow Recipe's cleansing balm. The papaya seed oil and enzymes will keep your skin hydrated while the formula's blueberry extract will protect your skin from harsh stressors.
$25 $20 (20% off)
Now that the world is getting back to a semblance of normalcy, you might want to refresh your contouring skills. Not only is this option from Fenty Beauty lightweight and long-lasting, but it's also available in a handful of shades.
$68 $54.4 (20% off)
With over 3,000 positive reviews on Sephora and a 4/5 rating on the site, it's safe to say this moisturizer hydrates the skin without clogging your pores. The magic lies in its beloved Japanese ingredients like wild rose and leopard lily.
$28 $22.40 (20% off)
With hundreds of positive reviews and a few beauty awards under its belt, ILIA's lengthening mascara is designed to deliver. Oh, and did we mention it also has a clean formula?
$20 $16 (20% off)
Give your makeup bag Selena Gomez's seal of approval with this matte lipstick. Thanks to its creamy texture, this formula is long-lasting and won't dry out your lips.
$20 $16 (20% off)
If you're looking for a product that can do double duty, this pick from Tower 28 Beauty acts as a lip tint and cream blush. And, thanks to its compact design, you can easily slip it inside your purse.
$26 $20.80 (20% off)
If you're cool with keeping your hair au naturel, pick up Ouai's Wave Spray. The formula will give your hair that "fresh from the beach texture" while the specialty rice protein will protect your strands.
$5.50 $3.85 (30% off)
Right now, Sephora's taking 30 percent off of its signature face mask collection. At under $4 each, now's a better time than ever to stock up on face masks.
$26 $20.80 (20% off)
Want to get rid of maskne once and for all? Kate Somerville's spot treatment will zap blemishes in its wake.
$42 $33.60 (20% off)
With a clean formula, lightweight coverage, and plenty of shades to choose from, Kosas' tinted foundation is also packed with avocado, jojoba, and camellia oils to keep your skin nourished.