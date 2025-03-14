Gigi Hadid is slowly saying goodbye to her blonde era. On Mar. 13, the model was spotted in New York City after attending a Rabanne event earlier in the day. For her nighttime look, Hadid wore a black and white pinstriped jumpsuit and a leather jacket. She accessorized with oversized jewelry and a small clutch, a brown belt, and black pointed-toe heels. The model looked absolutely stunning as per usual, but what made me do a double take was the fact that her typically blond hair was a much darker color from the last time she was photographed in public.

For Le Grand Dîner du Louvre on March 4, an annual philanthropic event hosted by the Louvre Museum, Hadid was sporting a “silver tequila” color—a shade aptly named by her hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos. As you’d expect, her hair was a cool-toned silver for the event, but regardless of the shift away from her traditional buttery blonde, her hair color was still extremely light. That being said, her latest look is decidedly in the brunette territory. For her New York City engagement her hair was styled in a slicked-back bun. Whereas Hadid has typically kept her roots dark, this espresso color extended all the way down almost to the ends of her hair, leaving just the tucked away part of her bun to boast the lighter hue.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Deep brown is one of the hair trends that is expected to make a fierce return for spring 2025, seconded only by the return of the bob haircut, (which, if we’re being honest, never really went away). Hadid is seemingly ahead of the curve, as she’s been sporting her shorter haircut since early 2024 and is now well on her way to becoming a full brunette, combining two of the season's hottest trends into one like a true supermodel mogul. If your hair is also on the darker side, ensuring that your color looks shiny and healthy is the key to having that celebrity-level glow. With that in mind, I’ve gone ahead and compiled a few products that will be sure to give you the glassy hair of you dreams.

Gisou Honey Gloss Ceramide Therapy Hydrating Hair Mask $42 at Sephora Shiny hair is usually the result of healthy hair, so it's important to keep your hair hydrated and moisturized. This mask from Gisou has honey and ceramides, two ingredients that can help strengthen and fortify your hair from the root.

Bumble and bumble Mini Hairdresser's Invisible Oil Heat Protectant Leave in Conditioner Primer $16 at Sephora When slicking your hair back like Gigi, you'll likely be applying a bit of heat to make sure all flyaways are tamed. Make sure you have a protectant on hand like this one from Bumble and bumble.

