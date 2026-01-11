The Best Red Carpet Beauty Moments From the 2026 Golden Globes

Follow along for the beauty moments you can’t miss.

Red carpet season is officially in full swing, and after last week’s Critics’ Choice Awards kicked things off, the fun continues on Jan. 11 with the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards— and I’ll be here to talk about all things red carpet beauty.

Tonight, Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars are set to convene at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles alongside host Nikki Glaser to honor some of the most outstanding television and film releases of the last year. The list of nominees includes industry titans like Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love), Emma Stone (Bugonia), Tessa Thompson (Hedda), and Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee) as well as a few breakout stars such as One Battle After Another’s Chase Infiniti and The White Lotus’s Aimee Lou Wood. With a guest list this stacked, there’s no doubt in my mind that the glam teams will be pulling out all the stops and delivering some downright mesmerizing beauty looks.

The red carpet kicks off now, and for the next few hours, I’ll be zoned in on the skin, makeup, hair, and nails of tonight’s attendees and reporting live on the best beauty moments of the evening. Follow along for updates—I can guarantee you won’t want to miss this.

a woman with blonde hair wearing an updo on a red carpet

Amanda Kloots at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amanda Kloots is already winning me over with her bold eye makeup and stunning French bun.

a black woman with black hair wearing her hair styled in a messy updo with bangs

Mona Kosar Abdi at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The blunt bang renaissance is here, and the classic style has made its way to the Golden Globes red carpet thanks to this messy updo from Extra correspondent Mona Kosar Abdi.

a woman with short curly hair posing in a black dress and a gold shawl on a red carpet

Maura Higgins at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I've said it before and I'll say it again: I'll never get tired of seeing Old Hollywood glamour on the red carpet. It's a timeless trend that reality star Maura Higgins does exceptionally well here with bombshell curls and a deep side part.

a white woman with blonde hair attends a red carpet event wearing a low ponytail and milky white nails

Brittany Snow at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I absolutely love that Brittany Snow stepped outside the box and brought the unconventional milky white manicure trend to the red carpet. Her soft, low ponytail also adds something effortlessly cool to the look.

a black woman with honey blonde hair attends the golden globe awards

Zuri Hall at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zuri Hall is reminding me just how much I LOVE seeing natural curls on the red carpet. And her honey blonde hair color is also giving me a few ideas.

a woman with short, dark hair wears a strapless black gown and red lipstick to a red carpet event

Jeannie Mai at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I saw Jeannie Mai's sleek, flippy hydro bob and my jaw dropped immediately. A cunty little bob is already trendy on its own, but the wet look (along with the eye-popping red lipstick) adds the perfect amount of edge.

a black woman with short, dark hair poses on a red carpet

Sabrina Dhowre Elba at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The bob haircut may have reigned supreme in 2025, but the pixie cut is definitely coming for its crown this year. If you don't believe me, just take a look at Sabrina Dhowre Elba, who just walked the red carpet with a cropped cut after debuting baby bangs back in November.

a black woman wears an earth toned gown and a high ponytail on the red carpet

Sheryl Lee Ralph at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I can always count on Sheryl Lee Ralph (aka the original Dreamgirl) to turn out a look on the red carpet. The Abbott Elementary star showed up tonight wearing a stunning, textured bouffant with a braided crown.

a black woman with brown hair wearing a strapless green gown on a red carpet

Olandria Carthen at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I simply HAVE to know what body moisturizer Olandria Carthen used to achieve her glow tonight. She just made her Golden Globes red carpet debut, and everything about her look was perfect, from the gelled-down finger waves to the '90s supermodel lip to the French manicure with 3D chrome tips. 10/10, no notes.

a woman with dark hair attends a red carpet event

Audrey Nuna at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Audrey Nuna's red carpet look includes so many dramatic details and I'm here for them all. The bold brow! The braided updo! The black lip! The clear gel nails with 3D designs! It's all so good.

a woman with gray hair wearing a metallic gown on the red carpet

Nikki Boyer at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Really hoping to see more gray hair moments like this one from Nikki Boyer, the executive producer of FX's Dying For Sex, on the red carpet tonight.

a black woman with short, dark hair wearing a silk cream gown on the red carpet

Natasha Rothwell at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The White Lotus's Natasha Rothwell has arrived—and she came wearing a stunning chin-length bob with blunt bangs.

a black woman with brown hair poses on a red carpet wearing a black gown

Ayo Edebiri at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I would pay an ungodly amount of money to get all the details on Ayo Edebiri's blowout routine. Her chin-length bob looks so bouncy and perfect!

Selena Gomez in the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet

Selena Gomez at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

No one does Old Hollywood glamour better than Selena Gomez. The Only Murders in the Building star showed up with her lob-length hair styled in bouncy barrel curls with a deep side part. She took the retro glam theme to the next level with a deep red lipstick.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 11: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Teyana Taylor attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor is up for the best supporting actress award for her role as Perfidia Beverly Hills in One Battle After Another. It's her first-ever Golden Globe nomination, so obviously, she brought out her best glam. The actor wore sultry, black winged eyeliner with her signature pixie cut styled in mini curls. She pulled the whole look together with a '90s supermodel lip.

a white woman with blonde hair wearing a silver gown on a red carpet

Kate Hudson at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Song Sung Blue star, Kate Hudson, let her stunning beaded, silver gown do all the talking and kept her glam simple with a sleek low bun and a nude manicure.

a black woman with long, dark hair appears on the red carpet

Tessa Thompson at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hedda's Tessa Thompson showed up wearing long, black mermaid waves, proving that the crimped look deserves to make a comeback in 2026. And are those milky pink nails I see? Gorg!

a white woman with long brown hair and bangs on the red carpet

Alison Brie at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alison Brie is serving up a '70s glam moment with a long, silky blowout and blunt bangs.

Jenna Ortega at the 2026 Golden Globes

Jenna Ortega at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

My gothic queen! Wednesday's Jenna Ortega (unsurprisingly) stayed on brand tonight, wearing her signature bleached brows along with a flesh-toned lip color and a messy, low ponytail.

a white woman with blonde hair attends a red carpet even wearing a baby pink gown

Amanda Seyfried at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Finger waves are showing up in full force on the red carpet tonight. The trend continues with Amanda Seyfried, who showed up wearing a sleek, low bun with side part and a swooped curl on the right side of her face.

a white woman with blonde hair wears a black and white tuxedo on the red carpet

Amy Madigan at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Weapons star Amy Madigan's real-life look is a lot less spooky than her on-screen character, Aunt Gladys. The best supporting actress nominee wore her platinum blonde hair in loose curls with chunky, brown highlights.

a white woman with gray hair appears on a red carpet

Kathy Bates attends the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another gray hair moment from the legend herself, Kathy Bates. This updo proves that the silver look can be red carpet chic too.

an asian woman with dark hair pulled in to a high bun

Ejae at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

You can never convince me that a messy high bun isn't a perfect red carpet hairstyle, and KPop Demon Hunters star, Ejae, manages to make it look extra elegant here with a chunk of hair wrapped around the base and a piecey bang.

a woman with curly red hair attend the golden globes red carpet

Natasha Lyonne at the 83rd Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Natasha Lyonne scored a nomination for best actress in a musical/comedy for her role as Charlie Cale in Poker Face. She typically styles her fiery red hair in its naturally wavy state, but tonight she switched things up slightly with a half up, half down side ponytail. It's giving Punky Brewster!

a woman with brown hair wears a black dress and a high ponytail on a red carpet

Ariana Grande at the 83rd Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nothing says "red carpet-ready" like a sleek Barbie ponytail. Ariana Grande, who's up for the best supporting actress in a motion picture award, wore the look with a slight curl at the ends and a piecey bang.

a woman with brown hair wears a long sleeve coral gown on the red carpet

Hailee Steinfeld at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sinners star, Hailee Steinfeld, continued the Old Hollywood glam trend for the night with a head full of barrel curls and a side part.

a white woman with blonde hair appears on the red carpet

Jennifer Lawrence at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The floral naked dress? Stunning! The honey blonde curls and soft waves? I die! Jennifer Lawrence is making me want to steal her entire look.

a white woman with blonde hair wearing a sequined black dress on a red carpet

Miley Cyrus at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus gave her brand new curtain bangs a break for the night. The best original song nominee instead opted for soft curls with her hair slightly coiffed at the front. She paired the show-stopping look with a smokey eye.

a white woman with red hair poses on a red carpet

Emma Stone at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This time last year, Emma Stone took us all by surprise by hitting the red carpet with a pixie cut (she shaved her head for her role in Bugonia) and now she's here again with a fully grown-out bob. The cunty little bob club welcomes her with open arms!

a black woman attends a red carpet awards show wearing a yellow gown

Wunmi Mosaku at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The only thing more mesmerizing than Wunmi Mosaku's performance in Sinners (which is up for seven awards tonight) is her sculptural, faux loc hairstyle. I absolutely love when protective styles make red carpet appearances, since they're the perfect opportunity to showcase how versatile they truly are. The actor paired the look with a gorgeous, bright yellow gown and a wine red manicure.

a white woman wears a golden yellow gown on the red carpet

Parker Posey at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Parker Posey appeared looking the part of the southern belle we all came to know and love on season three of The White Lotus. She wore her hair in bombshell curls and a side part.

a black woman with black hair appears at a red carpet event

Zoë Kravitz at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only has Zoë Kravitz not run out of ways to style her micro braids, but she also always manages to make them look just as effortlessly cool as she is. Tonight she styled them in a messy bun with chic silver accessories.

a woman with long, black hair poses in a sculptured gown on the red carpet

Chase Infiniti at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Breakout star, Chase Infiniti, is up for her first-ever Golden Globe for her role as Willa in One Battle After Another, and she hit tonight's red carpet with her hair styled in a beautiful, textured blowout.

a white woman with curly, dark hair on the red carpet

Odessa A'Zion at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course the curls came out to play when Marty Supreme's Odessa A'Zion showed up.