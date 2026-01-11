Red carpet season is officially in full swing, and after last week’s Critics’ Choice Awards kicked things off, the fun continues on Jan. 11 with the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards— and I’ll be here to talk about all things red carpet beauty.
Tonight, Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars are set to convene at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles alongside host Nikki Glaser to honor some of the most outstanding television and film releases of the last year. The list of nominees includes industry titans like Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love), Emma Stone (Bugonia), Tessa Thompson (Hedda), and Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee) as well as a few breakout stars such as One Battle After Another’s Chase Infiniti and The White Lotus’s Aimee Lou Wood. With a guest list this stacked, there’s no doubt in my mind that the glam teams will be pulling out all the stops and delivering some downright mesmerizing beauty looks.
The red carpet kicks off now, and for the next few hours, I’ll be zoned in on the skin, makeup, hair, and nails of tonight’s attendees and reporting live on the best beauty moments of the evening. Follow along for updates—I can guarantee you won’t want to miss this.
Amanda Kloots is already winning me over with her bold eye makeup and stunning French bun.
The blunt bang renaissance is here, and the classic style has made its way to the Golden Globes red carpet thanks to this messy updo from Extra correspondent Mona Kosar Abdi.
I've said it before and I'll say it again: I'll never get tired of seeing Old Hollywood glamour on the red carpet. It's a timeless trend that reality star Maura Higgins does exceptionally well here with bombshell curls and a deep side part.
I absolutely love that Brittany Snow stepped outside the box and brought the unconventional milky white manicure trend to the red carpet. Her soft, low ponytail also adds something effortlessly cool to the look.
Zuri Hall is reminding me just how much I LOVE seeing natural curls on the red carpet. And her honey blonde hair color is also giving me a few ideas.
I saw Jeannie Mai's sleek, flippy hydro bob and my jaw dropped immediately. A cunty little bob is already trendy on its own, but the wet look (along with the eye-popping red lipstick) adds the perfect amount of edge.
The bob haircut may have reigned supreme in 2025, but the pixie cut is definitely coming for its crown this year. If you don't believe me, just take a look at Sabrina Dhowre Elba, who just walked the red carpet with a cropped cut after debuting baby bangs back in November.
I can always count on Sheryl Lee Ralph (aka the original Dreamgirl) to turn out a look on the red carpet. The Abbott Elementary star showed up tonight wearing a stunning, textured bouffant with a braided crown.
I simply HAVE to know what body moisturizer Olandria Carthen used to achieve her glow tonight. She just made her Golden Globes red carpet debut, and everything about her look was perfect, from the gelled-down finger waves to the '90s supermodel lip to the French manicure with 3D chrome tips. 10/10, no notes.
Audrey Nuna's red carpet look includes so many dramatic details and I'm here for them all. The bold brow! The braided updo! The black lip! The clear gel nails with 3D designs! It's all so good.
Really hoping to see more gray hair moments like this one from Nikki Boyer, the executive producer of FX's Dying For Sex, on the red carpet tonight.
The White Lotus's Natasha Rothwell has arrived—and she came wearing a stunning chin-length bob with blunt bangs.
I would pay an ungodly amount of money to get all the details on Ayo Edebiri's blowout routine. Her chin-length bob looks so bouncy and perfect!
No one does Old Hollywood glamour better than Selena Gomez. The Only Murders in the Building star showed up with her lob-length hair styled in bouncy barrel curls with a deep side part. She took the retro glam theme to the next level with a deep red lipstick.
Teyana Taylor is up for the best supporting actress award for her role as Perfidia Beverly Hills in One Battle After Another. It's her first-ever Golden Globe nomination, so obviously, she brought out her best glam. The actor wore sultry, black winged eyeliner with her signature pixie cut styled in mini curls. She pulled the whole look together with a '90s supermodel lip.
Song Sung Blue star, Kate Hudson, let her stunning beaded, silver gown do all the talking and kept her glam simple with a sleek low bun and a nude manicure.
Hedda's Tessa Thompson showed up wearing long, black mermaid waves, proving that the crimped look deserves to make a comeback in 2026. And are those milky pink nails I see? Gorg!
Alison Brie is serving up a '70s glam moment with a long, silky blowout and blunt bangs.
My gothic queen! Wednesday's Jenna Ortega (unsurprisingly) stayed on brand tonight, wearing her signature bleached brows along with a flesh-toned lip color and a messy, low ponytail.
Finger waves are showing up in full force on the red carpet tonight. The trend continues with Amanda Seyfried, who showed up wearing a sleek, low bun with side part and a swooped curl on the right side of her face.
Weapons star Amy Madigan's real-life look is a lot less spooky than her on-screen character, Aunt Gladys. The best supporting actress nominee wore her platinum blonde hair in loose curls with chunky, brown highlights.
Another gray hair moment from the legend herself, Kathy Bates. This updo proves that the silver look can be red carpet chic too.
You can never convince me that a messy high bun isn't a perfect red carpet hairstyle, and KPop Demon Hunters star, Ejae, manages to make it look extra elegant here with a chunk of hair wrapped around the base and a piecey bang.
Natasha Lyonne scored a nomination for best actress in a musical/comedy for her role as Charlie Cale in Poker Face. She typically styles her fiery red hair in its naturally wavy state, but tonight she switched things up slightly with a half up, half down side ponytail. It's giving Punky Brewster!
Nothing says "red carpet-ready" like a sleek Barbie ponytail. Ariana Grande, who's up for the best supporting actress in a motion picture award, wore the look with a slight curl at the ends and a piecey bang.
Sinners star, Hailee Steinfeld, continued the Old Hollywood glam trend for the night with a head full of barrel curls and a side part.
The floral naked dress? Stunning! The honey blonde curls and soft waves? I die! Jennifer Lawrence is making me want to steal her entire look.
Miley Cyrus gave her brand new curtain bangs a break for the night. The best original song nominee instead opted for soft curls with her hair slightly coiffed at the front. She paired the show-stopping look with a smokey eye.
This time last year, Emma Stone took us all by surprise by hitting the red carpet with a pixie cut (she shaved her head for her role in Bugonia) and now she's here again with a fully grown-out bob. The cunty little bob club welcomes her with open arms!
The only thing more mesmerizing than Wunmi Mosaku's performance in Sinners (which is up for seven awards tonight) is her sculptural, faux loc hairstyle. I absolutely love when protective styles make red carpet appearances, since they're the perfect opportunity to showcase how versatile they truly are. The actor paired the look with a gorgeous, bright yellow gown and a wine red manicure.
Parker Posey appeared looking the part of the southern belle we all came to know and love on season three of The White Lotus. She wore her hair in bombshell curls and a side part.
Not only has Zoë Kravitz not run out of ways to style her micro braids, but she also always manages to make them look just as effortlessly cool as she is. Tonight she styled them in a messy bun with chic silver accessories.
Breakout star, Chase Infiniti, is up for her first-ever Golden Globe for her role as Willa in One Battle After Another, and she hit tonight's red carpet with her hair styled in a beautiful, textured blowout.
Of course the curls came out to play when Marty Supreme's Odessa A'Zion showed up.