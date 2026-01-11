Red carpet season is officially in full swing, and after last week’s Critics’ Choice Awards kicked things off, the fun continues on Jan. 11 with the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards — and I’ll be here to talk about all things red carpet beauty.

Tonight, Hollywood’s biggest and brightest stars are set to convene at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles alongside host Nikki Glaser to honor some of the most outstanding television and film releases of the last year. The list of nominees includes industry titans like Jennifer Lawrence (Die My Love), Emma Stone (Bugonia), Tessa Thompson (Hedda), and Amanda Seyfried (The Testament of Ann Lee) as well as a few breakout stars such as One Battle After Another’s Chase Infiniti and The White Lotus’s Aimee Lou Wood. With a guest list this stacked, there’s no doubt in my mind that the glam teams will be pulling out all the stops and delivering some downright mesmerizing beauty looks.

The red carpet kicks off now, and for the next few hours, I’ll be zoned in on the skin, makeup, hair, and nails of tonight’s attendees and reporting live on the best beauty moments of the evening. Follow along for updates—I can guarantee you won’t want to miss this.

Amanda Kloots at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amanda Kloots is already winning me over with her bold eye makeup and stunning French bun.

Mona Kosar Abdi at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The blunt bang renaissance is here, and the classic style has made its way to the Golden Globes red carpet thanks to this messy updo from Extra correspondent Mona Kosar Abdi.

Maura Higgins at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I've said it before and I'll say it again: I'll never get tired of seeing Old Hollywood glamour on the red carpet. It's a timeless trend that reality star Maura Higgins does exceptionally well here with bombshell curls and a deep side part.

Brittany Snow at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I absolutely love that Brittany Snow stepped outside the box and brought the unconventional milky white manicure trend to the red carpet. Her soft, low ponytail also adds something effortlessly cool to the look.

Zuri Hall at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zuri Hall is reminding me just how much I LOVE seeing natural curls on the red carpet. And her honey blonde hair color is also giving me a few ideas.

Jeannie Mai at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I saw Jeannie Mai's sleek, flippy hydro bob and my jaw dropped immediately. A cunty little bob is already trendy on its own, but the wet look (along with the eye-popping red lipstick) adds the perfect amount of edge.