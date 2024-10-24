Selena Gomez and Addison Rae Are Sending the Stardust Nail Trend Into Your Orbit

There's a new celebrity nail trend on the block, and her name is frosty silver stardust. As a lifelong shimmery polish obsessive, I couldn't be more thrilled to see a trend like this emerge in a season otherwise punctuated by moody red nails and naked manicures. As much as I'd like to sample a few trends from Hailey Bieber's fall manicure menu, I will simply never be the kind of girl who plops down at the salon and asks for maple leaf brown or pumpkin spice orange. When it comes to my nails, more is more is more tends be my mindset.

That's why I'm over the moon about the glossy silver supernova manicure Selena Gomez wore to the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday, Oct. 19. Paired with a custom Alaïa halter gown cut from deep-space blue velvet and a brand-new flippy lob haircut, her rocker chick red carpet look felt like a transmission meant specifically for me. Needless to say, when nail artist Tom Bachik later shared a breakdown of the look, it was love at first sight. Plus, it can be replicated using only one shade of polish: a new launch coming from Olive & June called Cosmic Silver.

Selena Gomez sports a cosmic silver gloss manicure created by nail artist Tom Bachik. (Image credit: Instagram/@tombachik)

Selena Gomez wears a soon-to-be released Olive & Gomez nail polish at the Academy Museum Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A few days later, when Addison Rae posted iridescent silver nails of her own on Instagram, it felt like a cosmic event. Created by nail artist Natalie Minerva, the pearly look tied in perfectly with the ethereal vibe of Addison's forthcoming single "Aquamarine."

"Aquamarine 'the world is my oyster' nails activated," the budding pop star captioned her selfie on Instagram. Oyster nails, as you might recall, rose to popularity last fall and winter in the lead-up to a broader mermaidcore trend catalyzed by Disney's live-action Little Mermaid reboot. This year's take on the trend leans a bit more minimalist compared to the three-dimensional abalone shell-inspired versions we saw throughout 2023, though.

Addison Rae shows off a pearly oyster manicure created by nail artist Natalie Minerva. (Image credit: Instagram/@addisonrae)

The wonderful thing about the stardust nail trend is that you don't necessarily have to hit the salon to get the look. Starry Chrome from Londontown and Nailberry's aptly named Star Dust would be perfect for recreating a silver supernova manicure at home. For funkier, more alien-esque iterations of silver stardust nails, look no further than Mooncat. This brand makes the best and most interesting shimmer shades I've ever used. I already own and love Ghosts of Hecate, but I definitely plan to collect Pixiestick and Head in the Clouds soon.

Nailberry Star Dust Visit Site

Mooncat Head in the Clouds $14 at Mooncat

Do yourself a favor and snag a few of these while the trend is still preparing for liftoff. Remember the global chrome powder shortage of 2020 brought on by the glazed donut nail trend? Yeah... So do I, sister.

