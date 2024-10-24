Selena Gomez and Addison Rae Are Sending the Stardust Nail Trend Into Your Orbit
Iridescent silver supernova manicures are poised to overtake the usual fall manicure trends.
There's a new celebrity nail trend on the block, and her name is frosty silver stardust. As a lifelong shimmery polish obsessive, I couldn't be more thrilled to see a trend like this emerge in a season otherwise punctuated by moody red nails and naked manicures. As much as I'd like to sample a few trends from Hailey Bieber's fall manicure menu, I will simply never be the kind of girl who plops down at the salon and asks for maple leaf brown or pumpkin spice orange. When it comes to my nails, more is more is more tends be my mindset.
That's why I'm over the moon about the glossy silver supernova manicure Selena Gomez wore to the Academy Museum Gala on Saturday, Oct. 19. Paired with a custom Alaïa halter gown cut from deep-space blue velvet and a brand-new flippy lob haircut, her rocker chick red carpet look felt like a transmission meant specifically for me. Needless to say, when nail artist Tom Bachik later shared a breakdown of the look, it was love at first sight. Plus, it can be replicated using only one shade of polish: a new launch coming from Olive & June called Cosmic Silver.
A few days later, when Addison Rae posted iridescent silver nails of her own on Instagram, it felt like a cosmic event. Created by nail artist Natalie Minerva, the pearly look tied in perfectly with the ethereal vibe of Addison's forthcoming single "Aquamarine."
"Aquamarine 'the world is my oyster' nails activated," the budding pop star captioned her selfie on Instagram. Oyster nails, as you might recall, rose to popularity last fall and winter in the lead-up to a broader mermaidcore trend catalyzed by Disney's live-action Little Mermaid reboot. This year's take on the trend leans a bit more minimalist compared to the three-dimensional abalone shell-inspired versions we saw throughout 2023, though.
The wonderful thing about the stardust nail trend is that you don't necessarily have to hit the salon to get the look. Starry Chrome from Londontown and Nailberry's aptly named Star Dust would be perfect for recreating a silver supernova manicure at home. For funkier, more alien-esque iterations of silver stardust nails, look no further than Mooncat. This brand makes the best and most interesting shimmer shades I've ever used. I already own and love Ghosts of Hecate, but I definitely plan to collect Pixiestick and Head in the Clouds soon.
Do yourself a favor and snag a few of these while the trend is still preparing for liftoff. Remember the global chrome powder shortage of 2020 brought on by the glazed donut nail trend? Yeah... So do I, sister.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
The 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 Reunion Is Confirmed and You'll Never Believe Which Surprise Couple Is Returning
Here's when to tune in to the special episode.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Billy Crystal Reveals Princess Diana's Reaction to Meg Ryan's NSFW Scene in 'When Harry Met Sally'
The actor recalled how "the whole audience" was watching to see what Diana thought of the famous deli scene.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Contrast Makeup Theory Is The Viral TikTok Anti-Trend Everyone Should Try
Here's how to find your signature makeup look with this makeup artist-approved technique.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Selena Gomez Showcases Her Surprise Lob Haircut With Chunky Gold Earrings and a Girl Boss Blazer
The 'Emilia Pérez' star got the season's trendiest chop amid her ongoing press tour.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Selena Gomez Joins the Naked Manicure Trend's Fan Club With Honey Beige Tips
The newly minted billionaire took a page from Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid's beauty diary.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Selena Gomez’s 2024 Emmy Awards Nails Perfectly Match Her Lacquered Lipstick
Add high-shine hair to the mix, and this red carpet look is “effortless elegance.”
By Samantha Holender Published
-
The Moody Red Nail Trend Is an Unexpected Summer Hit
Zendaya and Selena Gomez have already endorsed the off-season shade.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Selena Gomez’s Custom “Muted Red” Manicure Shade Took 40 Minutes to Create
A maroon nail trend is upon us.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Selena Gomez Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors and Botox Use Once and For All: "Leave Me Alone"
She's putting rumors about her appearance to rest.
By Gabrielle Ulubay Published
-
Selena Gomez’s “Orange Julius” Manicure Might Be My Favorite Take on the Jelly Nail Trend
Neon is a neutral, right?
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Selena Gomez Is Wearing a $20 Lipstick on the Cannes Red Carpet
She makes it look so expensive.
By Samantha Holender Last updated