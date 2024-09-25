Hailey Bieber wore leather from head to toe on her first post-baby date with pop star husband Justin Bieber on Sept. 24. In photos exclusively obtained by DeuxMoi, the Rhode Beauty founder was spotted leaving celebrity sushi hotspot Nobu Malibu clad in an oversize black bomber jacket and what appeared to be wide-leg leather trousers. In fact, the specific layer Hailey is wearing could very well be the same Saint Laurent leather jacket she wore to attend a Wednesday night church service in Beverly Hills at the end of July.

Worn only a month after giving birth to their infant son, Jack Blues Bieber, the new mother's leather-heavy outfit seemed visually declare the end of her butter yellow maternity fashion era and a return to the sleek, sporty street style she's known for.

The beauty mogul accessorized the ensemble with a pair of '90s-inspired black sunglasses, black slingback kitten heels, a black leather tote bag, a dark brown Rhode lip case, and her signature gold hoops. While it's difficult to tell exactly which pair of hoops she was wearing, most of her collection comes from jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher. Bieber's hair was pulled back into her signature slick bun and topped with a claw clip. Her nails were painted a juicy navy blue shade from OPI called "Midnight Mantra," possibly in a subtle homage to her son's middle name.

Before, during, and after her pregnancy, Hailey Bieber has been a fan of leather jackets. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shortly after their son's birth on August. 23, 2024, the Biebers celebrated the sixth anniversary of their September 2018 wedding at a New York courthouse.

"They seem even more in love since the baby arrived," a source told People.

The source added that Hailey is "feeling great," and Justin is "encouraging her to catch up with friends" and take time to go out without the baby. Which is perhaps why a solo Mrs. Bieber was spotted grabbing dinner with mother of two and fellow beauty founder Kylie Jenner two weeks ago.

For their casual, moms-only dinner date at Il Segreto Ristorante in Bel-Air, Bieber went pantsless in an oversized Prada barn jacket, cherry red Jil Sander ballet flats, and a leopard print Yves Saint Laurent shoulder bag. It almost felt like Bieber had been patiently waiting to try out some fall transitional trends, then jumped at the chance to wear them all at once to dinner with Jenner.

Barn jackets like Bieber's have been trending ever since Miuccia Prada sent several multi-colored barn coats—including the brown canvas one Bieber was wearing— down her Spring 2024 runway. Even Marie Claire’s very own Editor-in-Chief Nikki Ogunnaike has been eyeing the heritage coat style as a future investment piece, per her shopping newsletter Self-Checkout. Cherry red, meanwhile, continues to poll strongly this season after rising to prominence on the Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 runways at the likes of Tibi, Proenza Schouler, and Ferragamo. Leopard print, however, is poised for a major comeback in fall 2024 with every brand from Ganni to Saint Laurent and Gucci clamoring to release tops, bottoms, and dresses in the distinctive pattern.

Last night's leather bomber is also consistent with celebrity street style. Across the pond at Paris Fashion Week, Bella Hadid left for the Saint Laurent show in a similar jacket by the same designer.

It will be interesting to see how Bieber's post-baby style agenda continues. Personally, I'd love to see her try the naked shoe trend next.