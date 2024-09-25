Hailey Bieber Commits to Head-to-Toe Leather for a Post-Baby Sushi Date With Justin
The beauty founder seems to be visually declaring the end of her maternity fashion era.
Hailey Bieber wore leather from head to toe on her first post-baby date with pop star husband Justin Bieber on Sept. 24. In photos exclusively obtained by DeuxMoi, the Rhode Beauty founder was spotted leaving celebrity sushi hotspot Nobu Malibu clad in an oversize black bomber jacket and what appeared to be wide-leg leather trousers. In fact, the specific layer Hailey is wearing could very well be the same Saint Laurent leather jacket she wore to attend a Wednesday night church service in Beverly Hills at the end of July.
Worn only a month after giving birth to their infant son, Jack Blues Bieber, the new mother's leather-heavy outfit seemed visually declare the end of her butter yellow maternity fashion era and a return to the sleek, sporty street style she's known for.
The beauty mogul accessorized the ensemble with a pair of '90s-inspired black sunglasses, black slingback kitten heels, a black leather tote bag, a dark brown Rhode lip case, and her signature gold hoops. While it's difficult to tell exactly which pair of hoops she was wearing, most of her collection comes from jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher. Bieber's hair was pulled back into her signature slick bun and topped with a claw clip. Her nails were painted a juicy navy blue shade from OPI called "Midnight Mantra," possibly in a subtle homage to her son's middle name.
Shortly after their son's birth on August. 23, 2024, the Biebers celebrated the sixth anniversary of their September 2018 wedding at a New York courthouse.
"They seem even more in love since the baby arrived," a source told People.
The source added that Hailey is "feeling great," and Justin is "encouraging her to catch up with friends" and take time to go out without the baby. Which is perhaps why a solo Mrs. Bieber was spotted grabbing dinner with mother of two and fellow beauty founder Kylie Jenner two weeks ago.
For their casual, moms-only dinner date at Il Segreto Ristorante in Bel-Air, Bieber went pantsless in an oversized Prada barn jacket, cherry red Jil Sander ballet flats, and a leopard print Yves Saint Laurent shoulder bag. It almost felt like Bieber had been patiently waiting to try out some fall transitional trends, then jumped at the chance to wear them all at once to dinner with Jenner.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Barn jackets like Bieber's have been trending ever since Miuccia Prada sent several multi-colored barn coats—including the brown canvas one Bieber was wearing— down her Spring 2024 runway. Even Marie Claire’s very own Editor-in-Chief Nikki Ogunnaike has been eyeing the heritage coat style as a future investment piece, per her shopping newsletter Self-Checkout. Cherry red, meanwhile, continues to poll strongly this season after rising to prominence on the Fall 2023 and Spring 2024 runways at the likes of Tibi, Proenza Schouler, and Ferragamo. Leopard print, however, is poised for a major comeback in fall 2024 with every brand from Ganni to Saint Laurent and Gucci clamoring to release tops, bottoms, and dresses in the distinctive pattern.
Last night's leather bomber is also consistent with celebrity street style. Across the pond at Paris Fashion Week, Bella Hadid left for the Saint Laurent show in a similar jacket by the same designer.
It will be interesting to see how Bieber's post-baby style agenda continues. Personally, I'd love to see her try the naked shoe trend next.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Sabrina Carpenter Debuts the Sparkliest Tour Costume of 2024
Her custom Victoria's Secret lingerie has 150,000 Swarovski crystals.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
King Charles is Reportedly Eager to "Make Up For Lost Time" with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
A new report claims the King wants to move beyond "the odd video call."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Kate Middleton’s Christmas Concert Is Officially on for 2024
Bring on the royal holiday cheer.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Sabrina Carpenter's Custom Victoria's Secret Lingerie Shimmers With 150,000 Swarovski Crystals
Her custom Victoria's Secret lingerie has 150,000 Swarovski crystals.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Designers' Latest Statement Tees Have the Same Powerful Message for the 2024 Election
It's all in support of Planned Parenthood's Action Fund.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Bella Hadid Triumphantly Returns to the Paris Fashion Week Runway at Saint Laurent
She made her grand return at Saint Laurent.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Kendall Jenner Goes Corporate Chic With a $15,000 Hermès Kelly Bag and Extra-Oversize Suit
She styled it with a corporate-chic suit.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Bella Hadid Endorses the Editor-Favorite Bomber Jacket Trend at Paris Fashion Week
Her take is entirely Saint Laurent.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Katie Holmes Pairs Her Quilted Fall Jacket With the $35 Canvas Tote I Take Everywhere
Fashion editors are all fans of this easy design.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Saddle Up: A Beyoncé x Levi's Collaboration Is Imminent
Here's what we know so far.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Victoria Beckham and Her $82,500 Birkin Bag Are the Epitome of Posh at Paris Fashion Week
She's still as posh as ever.
By Hanna Lustig Published