They say parenthood changes you, and though I can't speak to that (having never cared for anything more than an elderly Chihuahua), it's clear from recent sightings of Hailey Bieber and her husband, Justin, that the old adage is true.

In recent sightings, the new parents have a totally different look. Instead of their usual dressed-to-the-nines vibe — which, in Hailey's case, generally includes a tiny satin dress, sheer tights, and stiletto pumps — the two have been going much more casual. I guess when you have a full human to keep alive, there are more important things on your plate than wardrobe fittings.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber celebrate Rhode's Krispy Creme collab in New York City on Aug. 28, 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

On their fifth wedding anniversary, for example, the new parents were spotted in Los Angeles looking cozy and casual (photos here). They got dinner at Baltaire Restaurant on Sept. 30 and, unlike at their baby shower, were both dressed for the same event. Hailey wore baggy, light-wash Levi's jeans with black loafers (her favorite off-duty shoe-style) and a comfy, oatmeal-colored Henley sweater that may or may not have been pulled from Justin's closet.

Though the base of her look was comprised of classic fall basics, Bieber's accessories were more playful. She added a plush leopard print tote bag from YSL, her everyday pavé B necklace, and a pair of narrow, black-frame spectacles, which gave off that "corporate sleaze" vibe everyone is after. Fans may recognize her bag from the leopard-on-leopard outfit Hailey Bieber wore to church a few days earlier.

Apparently five years is the cozy 'lil sweater and designer bag anniversary. Which year will she bring the no-pants look back?