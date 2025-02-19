Hailey Bieber Styles Her Sugar Cookie Pedicure With Sheer Tights and Strappy Lace-Up Sandals
The beauty founder tapped back into the milky white nail trend at the opening of Rhode's new pop-up. Toe cleavage was her best accessory at the opening of Rhode's latest pop-up.
Hailey Bieber turned a simple pedicure into a statement accessory at the grand opening of Rhode's new pop-up shop in Los Angeles. And frankly, I'm in awe of the beauty founder's creativity. She really took last year's naked shoe runway trend and ran headlong into the future with it.
On Feb. 18, the mother of one presented her freaky, forward-thinking take on toe cleavage before an audience of her closest friends and colleagues. Dressed for the launch party by longtime stylist Dani Michelle, Bieber's chocolate brown leather Ferragamo mini dress set the tone for the evening with a swirling silhouette that mirrored the pop-up's wavy decor. She paired the sculptural frock with a coordinating vest and matched her smoldering cinnamon eye makeup to the color scheme for good measure. But you'll have to lower your gaze a bit to catch sight of her best accessory: a cloudy white pedicure topped with sheer tights and towering ankle-strap gladiator sandals.
It made perfect sense for Bieber to select a sugary white hue for the shindig, having just dropped a limited-edition Sugar Cookie Peptide Lip Tint colorway. But this is far from Hailey's first foray into the milky white manicure trend. Memorably, after giving birth to their son in August, her pop star husband Justin Bieber personally requested the ethereal shade for her first post-baby appointment with manicurist Zola Ganzorigt. And lest we forget, Mrs. Bieber personally masterminded the never-ending glazed donut nail craze—an early, iridescent arbiter of the semi-sheer pinks and whites that graced nearly every celebrity's toes and tips over the summer.
Clearly, Hailey Bieber's influence on nail trends remains stronger than freshly cured gel—nothing much is new there. Her bold approach to styling her pedicure, however? That's innovation at its finest.
Shop Milky White Nail Polishes Inspired by Hailey Bieber
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
