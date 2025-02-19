Hailey Bieber turned a simple pedicure into a statement accessory at the grand opening of Rhode's new pop-up shop in Los Angeles. And frankly, I'm in awe of the beauty founder's creativity. She really took last year's naked shoe runway trend and ran headlong into the future with it.

On Feb. 18, the mother of one presented her freaky, forward-thinking take on toe cleavage before an audience of her closest friends and colleagues. Dressed for the launch party by longtime stylist Dani Michelle, Bieber's chocolate brown leather Ferragamo mini dress set the tone for the evening with a swirling silhouette that mirrored the pop-up's wavy decor. She paired the sculptural frock with a coordinating vest and matched her smoldering cinnamon eye makeup to the color scheme for good measure. But you'll have to lower your gaze a bit to catch sight of her best accessory: a cloudy white pedicure topped with sheer tights and towering ankle-strap gladiator sandals.

Hailey Bieber styles her pedicure with tights and lace-up sandals at Rhode's Los Angeles pop-up. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

It made perfect sense for Bieber to select a sugary white hue for the shindig, having just dropped a limited-edition Sugar Cookie Peptide Lip Tint colorway. But this is far from Hailey's first foray into the milky white manicure trend. Memorably, after giving birth to their son in August, her pop star husband Justin Bieber personally requested the ethereal shade for her first post-baby appointment with manicurist Zola Ganzorigt. And lest we forget, Mrs. Bieber personally masterminded the never-ending glazed donut nail craze—an early, iridescent arbiter of the semi-sheer pinks and whites that graced nearly every celebrity's toes and tips over the summer.

Hailey Bieber flashes some toe cleavage in a leather mini dress in a selfie with stylist Maeve McEwen Myers. (Image credit: Instagram/@stylememaeve)

Clearly, Hailey Bieber's influence on nail trends remains stronger than freshly cured gel—nothing much is new there. Her bold approach to styling her pedicure, however? That's innovation at its finest.

Shop Milky White Nail Polishes Inspired by Hailey Bieber

Essie Jelly Gloss Nail Polish in Arctic Jelly $13 at Ulta

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors