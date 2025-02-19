Hailey Bieber Copy and Pastes a Runway's Leather Mini Dress and $2,950 Bag for Her Latest Rhode Launch

The mogul color-coordinated with her new pop-up shop, too.

hailey bieber wears a red sweater and fur coat on valentine&#039;s day
(Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)
Every time Rhode Skin launches a new product, beauty fans rejoice, because it means yet another cult favorite has arrived to change their makeup bags for the better. Fashion girlies celebrate this occurrence as well, because Hailey Bieber will undoubtedly churn out an enviable look at the coinciding launch party. (Remember the posh power suit she wore to release Rhode's Barrier Butter?)

Bieber lived up to her stylish reputation on Feb. 18, hosting an event for her new limited-edition Sugar Cookie Peptide Lip Treatment. As always, her outfit was color-coordinated for the occasion. Though the gloss she was promoting is vivid pink, the beauty mogul was dressed all in brown to match the decor of her Los Angeles pop-up store (which will be open to shoppers from Feb. 19th until the 25th).

She sported a chocolate-colored two-piece set that featured both an asymmetrical neck and hemline. The organic lines mimicked the wavy light fixtures in her temporary store. Bieber paired the set with brown heeled sandals and a similarly-colored $2,950 snakeskin clutch, which featured a trendy Birkin-inspired belted detail.

hailey bieber wears a leather dress to celebrate her rhode sugar cookie peptide launch

Hailey Bieber wore a chocolate brown Ferragamo look to match her pop-up shop.

(Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Hug Soft Crossbody Bag (xs)
Salvatore Ferragamo Hug Soft Crossbody Bag

Though Bieber's namesake skincare label obtained a trademark late last year staking their claim on an eventual clothing expansion, her set isn't a preview of things to come. The co-ord actually debuted on a different runway, showing in Salvatore Ferragamo's Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week last September.

Bieber didn't stray too far from the look's runway styling. Like the model who first wore it, her longtime stylist Dani Michelle (who was likewise in attendance) also merchandized the outfit with a snakeskin clutch and pumps.

A model walks the runway during the Salvatore Ferragamo Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show as part of the Milan Fashion Week on September 21, 2024 in Milan, Italy.

Bieber's look debuted on Ferragamo's runway last September during Milan Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bieber's runway copy-and-paste is another case of her wearing an insider-beloved winter color trend. In December, Bieber sported a vintage espresso-hued skirt set, which matched her Lip Peptide phone case perfectly. This one, however, was fitted with a tailored blazer and matching buttons.

She follows in the footsteps of well-dressed celebs, like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Jennifer Lawrence, who have all expressed their sartorial support for the rich hue. In fashion circles, nothing's sweeter than chocolate brown—whether it comes from the runway or not.

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

