Hailey Bieber Copy and Pastes a Runway's Leather Mini Dress and $2,950 Bag for Her Latest Rhode Launch
The mogul color-coordinated with her new pop-up shop, too.
Every time Rhode Skin launches a new product, beauty fans rejoice, because it means yet another cult favorite has arrived to change their makeup bags for the better. Fashion girlies celebrate this occurrence as well, because Hailey Bieber will undoubtedly churn out an enviable look at the coinciding launch party. (Remember the posh power suit she wore to release Rhode's Barrier Butter?)
Bieber lived up to her stylish reputation on Feb. 18, hosting an event for her new limited-edition Sugar Cookie Peptide Lip Treatment. As always, her outfit was color-coordinated for the occasion. Though the gloss she was promoting is vivid pink, the beauty mogul was dressed all in brown to match the decor of her Los Angeles pop-up store (which will be open to shoppers from Feb. 19th until the 25th).
She sported a chocolate-colored two-piece set that featured both an asymmetrical neck and hemline. The organic lines mimicked the wavy light fixtures in her temporary store. Bieber paired the set with brown heeled sandals and a similarly-colored $2,950 snakeskin clutch, which featured a trendy Birkin-inspired belted detail.
Though Bieber's namesake skincare label obtained a trademark late last year staking their claim on an eventual clothing expansion, her set isn't a preview of things to come. The co-ord actually debuted on a different runway, showing in Salvatore Ferragamo's Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week last September.
Bieber didn't stray too far from the look's runway styling. Like the model who first wore it, her longtime stylist Dani Michelle (who was likewise in attendance) also merchandized the outfit with a snakeskin clutch and pumps.
Bieber's runway copy-and-paste is another case of her wearing an insider-beloved winter color trend. In December, Bieber sported a vintage espresso-hued skirt set, which matched her Lip Peptide phone case perfectly. This one, however, was fitted with a tailored blazer and matching buttons.
She follows in the footsteps of well-dressed celebs, like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Jennifer Lawrence, who have all expressed their sartorial support for the rich hue. In fashion circles, nothing's sweeter than chocolate brown—whether it comes from the runway or not.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Princess Kate Wore Princess Diana's Priceless Ring During a Risky Activity
It was a choice.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
It-Girls Love This Rich-Looking Status Jacket
You'll spot it on It-girls everywhere.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Mean Business in Matching Gray Power Suits
The pair coordinated in pinstripes and oversize office-ready suiting.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kim Kardashian Revives the Controversial Pantaboots in a New Naked Hue
Revenge dressing, winterized.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Ariana Grande Gives the World's Most Popular Coat a Coquette Twist With Lace Tights and $1,050 Kitten Heels
Lace, bows, and marshmallow proportions.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kim Kardashian's Fashion Empire Will Expand Into Sneakers With New Athletics Brand, NikeSKIMS
NikeSKIMS will even include a Kardashian-coded AirMax sneaker.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Hailey Bieber Styles a Barn Jacket Like a Mini Dress Over 2025's Rising Boot Trend
The model loves a pantsless moment.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kylie Jenner Secretly Attends the 2025 BAFTAs With Timothée Chalamet in a Backless Black Gown
She skipped the carpet, but still made headlines.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated
-
Selena Gomez Matches Her 2025 BAFTAs Schiaparelli Dress to Her Marquise Diamond Engagement Ring
She's the most stylish bride-to-be in history.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kate Hudson Pairs a Dangerously Low-Cut Gold Gown With a Rare Pink Diamond on the Red Carpet
The stone stole the show.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Rihanna Expertly Styles the Rich-Girl Trench Coat Trend With a $6,900 Bottega Veneta Bag
Quite an accomplishment.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published