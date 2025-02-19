Every time Rhode Skin launches a new product, beauty fans rejoice, because it means yet another cult favorite has arrived to change their makeup bags for the better. Fashion girlies celebrate this occurrence as well, because Hailey Bieber will undoubtedly churn out an enviable look at the coinciding launch party. (Remember the posh power suit she wore to release Rhode's Barrier Butter?)

Bieber lived up to her stylish reputation on Feb. 18, hosting an event for her new limited-edition Sugar Cookie Peptide Lip Treatment. As always, her outfit was color-coordinated for the occasion. Though the gloss she was promoting is vivid pink, the beauty mogul was dressed all in brown to match the decor of her Los Angeles pop-up store (which will be open to shoppers from Feb. 19th until the 25th).

She sported a chocolate-colored two-piece set that featured both an asymmetrical neck and hemline. The organic lines mimicked the wavy light fixtures in her temporary store. Bieber paired the set with brown heeled sandals and a similarly-colored $2,950 snakeskin clutch, which featured a trendy Birkin-inspired belted detail.

Hailey Bieber wore a chocolate brown Ferragamo look to match her pop-up shop. (Image credit: Instagram/@haileybieber)

Salvatore Ferragamo Hug Soft Crossbody Bag $2,950 at Salvatore Ferragamo

Though Bieber's namesake skincare label obtained a trademark late last year staking their claim on an eventual clothing expansion, her set isn't a preview of things to come. The co-ord actually debuted on a different runway, showing in Salvatore Ferragamo's Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show as part of Milan Fashion Week last September.

Bieber didn't stray too far from the look's runway styling. Like the model who first wore it, her longtime stylist Dani Michelle (who was likewise in attendance) also merchandized the outfit with a snakeskin clutch and pumps.

Bieber's look debuted on Ferragamo's runway last September during Milan Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bieber's runway copy-and-paste is another case of her wearing an insider-beloved winter color trend. In December, Bieber sported a vintage espresso-hued skirt set, which matched her Lip Peptide phone case perfectly. This one, however, was fitted with a tailored blazer and matching buttons.

She follows in the footsteps of well-dressed celebs, like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Jennifer Lawrence, who have all expressed their sartorial support for the rich hue. In fashion circles, nothing's sweeter than chocolate brown—whether it comes from the runway or not.

