Kylie Jenner's Platinum Blonde Birthday Ponytail Cost an Insane Amount of Money

It came all the way from Russia.

Kylie Jenner
Getty ImagesHollywood To You/Star Max

There’s nothing like investigating the fashion and beauty habits of the Kardashian-Jenner family to make you wonder why you’re destined to be poor forever and why you weren’t blessed with Kris Jenner as your maternal guardian. Sure, Kim Kardashian and co. may favor a bargain product every now and again, but the sisters still manage to redefine the term "bougie" whenever they step out. Take Kylie Jenner, for example—self-made billionaire and all-round fan of looking like she would casually drop your life savings on a pair of socks.

Kylie went all out for her recent 21st birthday celebrations, with a Barbie-esque bodysuit covered in 70,000 Swarovski crystals, and a platinum blonde ponytail that touched her butt. It’s no surprise that Jenner-approved hair doesn’t come cheap, but it’s still a lot to hear the makeup mogul’s birthday hair extensions came in at a grand total of $8,000 alone. Sure, okay.

Kylie Jenner at her 21st birthday celebrations
Getty ImagesHollywood To You/Star Max

Speaking to Refinery29 about Kylie’s look, hair extension artist Violet Teriti revealed that she was responsible for the 30-inch ponytail, and used 400 grans of Slavic hair from Russia to achieve the lengths. If you were hoping to recreate it for yourself, she said that you can expect to pay between $6,000 to $8,000 for a similar weft. Pocket change, right?

Explaining the monumental price, Teriti said: “There’s nothing better than [Slavic] hair because it's the only hair that doesn't need to be bleached and processed so many times, or even toned and glossed—it's naturally already highlighted.”

🥂

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on


So, while the rest of the Kardashians are all about cutting and cropping right now, Kylie is taking her extension game very seriously. Those pesky millennials, huh, ruining their chances of ever reaching any real savings goals thanks to too much takeaway coffee, avocado toast and $8,000 hair!

