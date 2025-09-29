I’m about a year into my bob haircut journey, and even though it’s a trendier haircut, thanks to people like Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey, getting it has been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. That said, my love for shorter hair doesn’t eclipse who I am at my core: a lover of hair extensions. Recently, my two worlds have collided, and I’ve been wearing a curly lob that I can’t get enough of.

The few extra inches have made styling that much more fun. I’ve been experimenting with various tools and products to achieve fluffy, voluminous hair without damaging my natural strands in the process, and I’ve discovered some truly effective options. Instead of continuing to blow up my group chat with unsolicited recommendations (sorry, friends), I’ve decided to share them here, where there’s an audience as beauty-obsessed as I am. You’re welcome.

From the curling iron that I consider a lifesaver to the new hairspray I've finally learned to use, there are so many products on the market that provide volume, curl definition, and a delightful scent. Whether I opt for a classic silk press in the coming months or face my fears and try a V-part wig, these products can be used for nearly every hair type. But my coily and curly girls, especially, please pay very close attention to this list.

There are several tools in my arsenal that I believe make a significant difference in how I style my hair, but the two below are truly the most important, and I refuse to live without them.

T3 Singlepass Curl 0.5in Professional Curling Iron $169.99 at Bluemercury This curling iron gives me the perfect-sized curls to blend my leave-out with my extensions. If I want tighter curls, I use smaller sections of hair, and for a bit more volume, I opt for larger sections. It also comes with a glove to protect your fingers from burns, so you can curl all the way to the ends without worrying about getting hurt. I've had this product for years now, and I love it more each time I use it. Denman D38 Detangling and Styling Paddle - Floral $27.96 at Ulta Beauty This hair brush makes detangling my extensions a breeze. Its large paddle design allows me to work through bigger sections at once, and the material it’s made from is very simple to clean, so I don't have to deal with gross-looking hair brushes sitting around my bathroom. It’s an ongoing love affair.

Heat Protection Is Imperative

I don’t play around when it comes to using heat protectants, and I’ve learned over the years that people with curly hair should opt for a balm or cream formula. I’ve found my holy grail formula, but I've also discovered an option for dry styling.

Curlsmith Heat Protector Styling Serum $29 at Sephora This cream-serum formula from Curlsmith is my favorite heat protectant, especially when I have my curly extensions in. It's lightweight but nourishes my hair, and I swear it makes each strand look extra shiny. A little goes a long way with this formula, so don’t overdo it, or you might end up with a bit of residue when styling your hair after application. Hairitage Heat Protectant Spray for Re-Heat Styling on Dry Hair + Absorbs Oil $8.94 at Walmart While I love the balm formula, sometimes I don’t want to deal with the natural hair reverting too much when I want to heat style. That’s where this dry heat protectant comes in. It’s meant to be used on already styled hair that just needs a quick touch-up, which happens to me more often than I can count. I keep this near my bathroom for quick and easy access, and many of my friends with different hair textures have also used and love it too.

Make Wash Days Easy

Any curl girl knows that wash days can be time-consuming, but these products help me get through them in record time, with soft, bouncy curls to boot.

Redken All Soft Shine & Moisture Holiday Kit $46 at Ulta Beauty This entire All Soft line from Redken is immaculate, and thankfully, the brand is offering a holiday set that includes all three products from the line. That said, the leave-in treatment is something special, and if you choose to buy only one item from this set, make it that. No matter how dry, brittle, or knotted your hair feels or looks, this product will get it back into shape. Plus, it also acts as a heat protectant. Kinky Curly Knot Today Leave-in Conditioner/detangler $30.65 at Amazon US I’ve been saying this for years, but it’s worth repeating. I never wash my hair without this product. It makes detangling my curls a breeze. Plus, when paired with the Denman brush? Unstoppable duo.

Va-Va-Volume

I discovered an entirely new subcategory of hair products that every curly and coily girl must add to their collection immediately. This is not an option. Press add to cart immediately and thank me later.

Sleepwear Is Important, Too

My curls get flat and discumbulated when I sleep with a regular bonnet, so the products below help me sleep comfortably while protecting my hairstyle.

Slip Pillowcase $115 at Sephora $38.99 at Amazon These pillowcases from Slip are made of silk, making them a perfect alternative for sleeping in bonnets. The material allows for less friction on your hair while you sleep, preventing frizz and maintaining the definition of your curls. In short, it’s a great way to get a few extra days out of your freshly-styled curls without having to bring out the curling wand every single day. Chunks Large Silk Hair Scrunchie in Ants $24 at Sephora I also recommend sleeping with your hair in a high ponytail, so that you don’t have a point of tension directly in the middle of your neck as you sleep.

