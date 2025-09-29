This Quick and Easy Curly Lob Routine Makes Styling My Hair a Breeze

Plus, a hairspray that I think everyone should own.

I’m about a year into my bob haircut journey, and even though it’s a trendier haircut, thanks to people like Hailey Bieber and Lori Harvey, getting it has been one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. That said, my love for shorter hair doesn’t eclipse who I am at my core: a lover of hair extensions. Recently, my two worlds have collided, and I’ve been wearing a curly lob that I can’t get enough of.

The few extra inches have made styling that much more fun. I’ve been experimenting with various tools and products to achieve fluffy, voluminous hair without damaging my natural strands in the process, and I’ve discovered some truly effective options. Instead of continuing to blow up my group chat with unsolicited recommendations (sorry, friends), I’ve decided to share them here, where there’s an audience as beauty-obsessed as I am. You’re welcome.

From the curling iron that I consider a lifesaver to the new hairspray I've finally learned to use, there are so many products on the market that provide volume, curl definition, and a delightful scent. Whether I opt for a classic silk press in the coming months or face my fears and try a V-part wig, these products can be used for nearly every hair type. But my coily and curly girls, especially, please pay very close attention to this list.

Start With the Tools

There are several tools in my arsenal that I believe make a significant difference in how I style my hair, but the two below are truly the most important, and I refuse to live without them.

Heat Protection Is Imperative

I don’t play around when it comes to using heat protectants, and I’ve learned over the years that people with curly hair should opt for a balm or cream formula. I’ve found my holy grail formula, but I've also discovered an option for dry styling.

Make Wash Days Easy

Any curl girl knows that wash days can be time-consuming, but these products help me get through them in record time, with soft, bouncy curls to boot.

Va-Va-Volume

I discovered an entirely new subcategory of hair products that every curly and coily girl must add to their collection immediately. This is not an option. Press add to cart immediately and thank me later.

Sleepwear Is Important, Too

My curls get flat and discumbulated when I sleep with a regular bonnet, so the products below help me sleep comfortably while protecting my hairstyle.

