Cardi B has proven on many occasion that she's more than just a rapper. She's diversified her income streams in a variety of ways throughout her career, from becoming the creative director in residence for Playboy in 2021 to later co-founding a brand of vodka-infused whipped cream. Now she's diving into the beauty business, as she announced today that she's officially launching a haircare brand called Grow-Good.

On Feb. 11, the Am I the Drama? rapper, took to Instagram to share a short promotional video for Grow-Good that features a series of behind-the-scenes clips of her speaking with hair scientists and product developers about the upcoming products over the years. Per one clip with a 2023 timestamp, the brand has been three years in the making. "It took me about from 2016 to now to grow out my hair," she says in the video. "I'm not going to tell y'all what I'm using for it because I gotta test it out first, on myself."

In a voiceover, Cardi also talks about her own journey with her hair, specifying that the brand's mission is to "make these b*tches hair grow good.”

"When I was younger, I really used to hate my hair," she says. "Now that I'm older, I grew to love it, appreciate it...it's really a part of me."

A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) A photo posted by on

More often than not, Cardi wears wigs during public appearances, likely to protect her real hair from the elements while also safely playing around with different lengths, colors, and styles without having to put too much stress on it. That said, she's also given fans plenty of glimpses of her natural hair—which is dark brown and nearly waist-length—and the products she uses to take care of it at home via Instagram Stories and TikTok. Back in 2020, for example, she revealed the recipe for the DIY hair mask she frequently uses to moisturize her type 4 hair. According to the video, she mixes one whole avocado, a scoop of mayo, two eggs, and castor oil in a blender before applying it to wet hair and letting it sit for at least 20 minutes and spraying it with rice water once she rinses it out. Two years later, she claimed that boiled onion water was another secret to keeping her hair long and healthy. (According to hair experts, there might actually be some truth to that, believe it or not.)

Cardi has yet to share much else about Grow-Good, including the price points, the official launch date, what the first batch of products will actually be, or which retailers will be selling it. What I do know for sure is that, whenever it's available, I'll be the first in line to make a purchase.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors