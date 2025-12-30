Cardi B Asks Fans to Stop "Dragging" Her Relationship with Stefon Diggs

Cardi B has a response to the hate she's been receiving online lately. But, with this being Cardi B, her response comes in the form of a video message that mixes sincerity with humor with a couple shocking turns of phrase. One second she's telling fans she needs their support ahead of her upcoming tour, the next she's asking haters if they want her to leave her man and get with theirs instead.

To backtrack a little: Cardi B is currently in a relationship with New England Patriots player Stefon Diggs, and they welcomed a child together in November. The two did not seem to spend Christmas together, with Cardi posting photos of herself over the holiday with their new baby and the three children she shares with her ex, Offset. Meanwhile, Diggs shared photos on his Instagram story of himself spending time with other children. According to People, he is known to have two daughters in addition to his child with Cardi B, one of whom was also born this year. As reported by Page Six, Diggs captioned one of his Instagram posts, in which he is seen holding a baby, "One of my boys [sic] first Christmas".

Because of this situation, Cardi has received criticism and hate for her relationship, some of it under the guise of advice for her to stay away from Diggs. The rapper responded to the messages in a video posted on X on Dec. 29.

We need a reset pic.twitter.com/sHM7LnWQ7BDecember 29, 2025

"Y'all need to calm down. Is y'all cool?" Cardi starts the video. "Y'all been dragging me for three or four days. And y'all been a little bit too mean."

The 33-year-old goes on to point out that she can't change what's already happened in her life—but she does so in very Cardi B fashion. "I can't change shit. I can't go back in time. I already had a baby. Y’all want me to put my baby back in my pussy? Y'all want me to leave my man and fuck yours? ... We can only go forward now."

Cardi then notes that she has a big year ahead of her with her upcoming Little Miss Drama Tour, which begins in February, so she's already "super stressed out" about having to leave her family and spend long hours rehearsing.

"I need my support system, my fans, to love me. I want y'all to come to my tour and enjoy yourselves with me … I love y’all. I want good for y’all," she says, but adds in a final plea, "Leave me alone, though! Shit! Damn! Y’all scare me sometimes."

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B in New York City in May 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As you might expect, the video itself received both negative and positive comments. Some continued to criticize Cardi's choices in her personal life, but others did offer their support for the "Up" performer.

And if anyone needs more evidence of where Cardi stands with Diggs, she showed her support—and her love of Chanel—at his game against the New York Jets on Sunday, Dec. 28.