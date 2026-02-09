What do you do when you're longing to join in on the bob trend (that's totally not over yet) but you're hesitant to commit to the chop in the event that long hair really is declared "in" again this year? If you're Emma Roberts, you just fake it with a faux bob.

Over the weekend, the American Horror Story alum joined dozens of other celebrities in San Francisco to attend a pre-Super Bowl party thrown by Fanatics. For the event, Roberts wore a long-sleeve, black turtleneck top with a white, spotted maxi skirt and leather, pointed-toe boots. At an event that was held on the previous day, the actress had pulled her soft blonde hair into a sleek, twisted bun, but she decided to go in a completely different direction for Saturday's glam, wearing what appears to be a lightly-tousled faux bob with natural makeup. I'm calling it a faux bob because her hairstylist, Alexandria Greco, shared a close-up video of Roberts's look via Instagram over the weekend, and if you look closely at it, it looks like actor's hair is cleverly tucked under to give the illusion of shorter hair.

Emma Roberts wears a bob to the Fanatics Super Bowl Party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Temporary or not, this wouldn't be the first time Roberts has drastically changed her look this year. After spending all of 2025 wearing a copper red hair color, she switched back to the honey blonde color she wore for years back in January, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist and colorist, Nikki Lee. She also styled her hair in a tucked bob (in the "Olsen tuck" style) last fall when she attended the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles.

Long hair and mermaid-like waves may have taken over the red carpet at the Grammy Awards earlier this month, but the reign of the bob is far from over. Just last week, Gabrielle Union was spotted wearing a micro bob while on the press tour for her upcoming movie after spending several months wearing long hair. Before that, Love Island's Olandria Carthen wore a hydro bob haircut to Rahul Mishra's Spring 2026 runway show during Paris Haute Couture Week (and she cut her hair even shorter for a show she attended the following day.)

“Clients are loving [the bob] because it feels fresh, chic, and easy to personalize,” Dallas-based hairstylist Juan Flores previously told MC regarding the uptick in bob requests he's received in the last few months alone.

If the bob is still pretty high on the list of haircuts you're hoping to try this year, read ahead to shop a few styling essentials.

