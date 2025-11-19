Jennifer Love Hewitt must have recently gotten the memo that moody red hair colors are about to have a big moment this winter. Over the summer, the 9-1-1 actor underwent a major hair transformation, swapping her brown hair color for a light, copper, and with winter underway, she's making the shift to an even warmer red.

Hewitt shared an Instagram video showing off her new, refreshed hair color on Nov. 18, but prior to that, she posted a before video of her sitting in a salon chair pre-color with both of her colorists, Nikki Lee and Taryn Houston, standing behind her on either side. "I always go to the salon to see my girls and leave with my heart full and hair fabulous," she captioned it. "Needed a holiday red punch up." Per the post, Hewitt's new color is a warmer, more vibrant hue that she's calling "holiday junkie red."

Darker shades like espresso brown and jet black are most often associated with the winter months because they seem to go perfectly with the darker, moodier weather, but for this year, Lee tells us that red is also a hair color worth considering. “Reds are definitely still having a moment,” she previously told MC. “Think wine , mulberry, and berry-brown shades instead of super-bright cherry. I predict blondes shifting to copper reds , copper reds shifting to plum, and brunettes leaning into berry-browns.”

If you're thinking of making a deep red your new winter hair color, read ahead to shop a few products to keep your shade looking fresh and vibrant until spring.