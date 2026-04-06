As someone who didn't color my hair for the first time until I was thirty years old, I truly admire the way that Halsey is able to flawlessly switch between different hair colors and styles, and I'm even more impressed that she's able to make every single one of them—even her current jet black color—look so chic.

On April 3, the singer and about-face founder accompanied her partner, Avan Jogia, to a Los Angeles screening of his new film, Our Hero, Balthazar. She showed up to the event wearing a black, satin midi dress with cap sleeves and lace detailing around the bust and neckline, plus a moody new hair color to really lean into the all-black look for the night. For nearly two months, Halsey has been wearing her hair in a short mullet haircut that's shaved down on both sides and features tousled baby bangs, and after previously attending the film's New York premiere event in March with her hair dyed a vibrant burnt orange color, she's switched things up again this time with jet black hair.

Halsey wears a jet black mullet to a screening of "Our Hero, Balthazar" on April 3. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Over the last several months, Halsey has played around with a variety of different hair colors, styles, and lengths. Last summer, for example, she dyed her bob bright blue. A few weeks later she cut her hair even shorter to micro bob length and added baby bangs and neon yellow dye to the bottom half of her head in a peekaboo style. By December, the singer attended the Los Angeles premiere of Marty Supreme with bleached blonde hair that was cut even shorter to a pixie cut.

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Black hair is definitely tame compared to the shades she's worn in the past, but it's shockingly on trend for spring. "Velvety black tones are making a comeback, but with more shine and softness so the color never looks flat," celebrity hairstylist Laurie Heaps previously told MC.

If getting a short haircut or debuting a new hair color (or both!) is on your list of things to do this spring, read ahead for tips on styling and maintenance.