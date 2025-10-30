Billie Eilish Wears Luxuriously Glossy Hair to Demand Billionaires Give More Money Away

On October 29, Billie Eilish was photographed arriving at the WSJ. Magazine 2025 Innovator Awards in New York City with an ultra-glossy, pin-straight hairstyle. Wearing a Miu Miu suit straight off the catwalk, Eilish looked stunning as she posed in front of the step and repeat, giving me some timely fall fashion inspiration. Still, I always focus on the beauty details for a celebrity appearance, and Eilish’s did not disappoint.

Her hair, for starters, is longer than I’ve seen it in a while, another sign of the end of the short-hair era in Hollywood. She said goodbye to her naturally wavy strands for a sleek, pin-straight style, which she then styled with a middle part. The simple technique highlighted how much her bangs have grown, especially since unveiling her octopus cut back in January. Her makeup consisted of soft, skin-like tones, including a beige-brown blush, neat eyebrows, and a few coats of mascara. A gentle wash of color on her lips and a naked manicure added the final touches to her look.

Billie Eilish attends the WSJ. Magazine 2025 Innovator Awards at MoMA on October 29, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

During her speech, Eilish made a point to call out the ultra wealthy to give more of their money away (just before the announcement that she would be donating $11.5 million dollars, earned over her last tour). "“We’re in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark and people need empathy and help more than, kind of, ever, especially in our country,” she said to the room of highly influential people. “I’d say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, maybe give it to some people that need it. Love you all, but there’s a few people in here that have a lot more money than me.”

So although her insanely shiny hair might have looked like a billion dollars, it's refreshing to know that the star is much more interested in sharing her wealth with those who are less fortunate. For a high-shine, sleek and straight look that will make the billionaires quiver, keep scrolling for a few product recommendations.

