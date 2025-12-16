Lily Collins is proving that the sleek and wet look works on more than just the cunty little bob—it's also the perfect way to style a bixie.

On Dec. 15, Collins appeared alongside her co-stars at the Paris premiere of Netflix's Emily in Paris, and of course, her Parisian glam was more on point than it's ever been. For the event, Collins wore a black, crystal-embellished Armani Privé gown with a plunging neckline and a flared, bubble attachment at the waist. As for makeup, she wore black mascara and a berry lipstick, but it was her hair that really pulled the look together and added a bit of edge. She styled her dark hair—which she recently cut even shorter into a bixie haircut after wearing a chin-length bob for months—in a sleek, almost wet look that was combed back.

Lily Collins attends the Paris premiere of "Emily in Paris" on Dec. 15. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hair professionals are predicting that the hydro bob (or just the wet look in general) will be a major bob haircut trend in 2026, and considering some of my favorite red carpet looks of the last few months have been sleek wet bobs, I don't believe that prediction is too far off. Naomi Watts, for example, styled her chin-length, icy blonde bob in a semi-wet look while attending the Rio de Janeiro premiere of All's Fair last month, and just a few days later, Sydney Sweeney, who's fairly new to Hollywood's cunty little bob club, wore a tousled wet bob to GQ's Men of the Year event.

To get Lily Collins's red carpet look, read ahead to see what you'll need.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors