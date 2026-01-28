Paris Haute Couture Week is wrapping up, and if you haven't already spent the last few days attuned to what's been happening on the runway overseas, you're missing out on the major fashion and beauty moments that deserve a spot to take up a spot on your mood board this season. Usually I'd argue that some of the best hair and makeup moments during fashion week are taking place on the streets (the street style in Paris is unmatched), but everyone is currently convening in the City of Love for a reason, so the runway beauty isn't to be ignored.

So far I've seen a handful of designers embrace blast-from-the-past beauty trends, with some models being sent down the runway wearing high ponytails that have been teased to the heavens (looking at you, Jacquemus) and others showing off '60s-style updos and bombshell curls. Cropped cuts like the French bob and angled bob were all the rage last year, so of course these styles are also having their turn in the spotlight in Paris.

As for makeup, the minimalist look typically reigns supreme on the runway, but the rich, red lipstick shades and occasional dramatic smokey eye seen during some shows suggests a return to bold, maximalist glam this season.

Read ahead to see some of the best runway and backstage beauty moments during Paris Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer '26.

Side ponytails take over the runway during the Jacquemus Fall/Winter '26 presentation. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The '80s side ponytail got a high-fashion upgrade on the runway during a Fall/Winter '26 presentation from Jacquemus this week. It also made an appearance at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month, thanks to Natasha Lyonne—is 2026 the year the side pony officially makes a comeback? Only time will tell.

Braided updos were all the rage during the Yanina Couture Spring/Summer 2026 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Updos don't have to be boring, and the pigtail-braided updos that took over the runway during the Yanina Couture S/S '26 show were a perfect example of that.

A model wears a textured blowout during the RVDK Ronald Van Der Kemp S/S '26 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I love when a show spotlights kinky and curly hair textures. This blown-out look from RVDK Ronald Van Der Kemp is giving me hair inspiration for days.

Dramatic eyes were everywhere at Stéphane Rolland. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dramatic eye makeup and chunky hair accessories belong on the runway.

A model wears a chin-length bob with blunt bangs during Elie Saab. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The reign of the cunty little bob is nowhere near over, but a thick blunt bang only makes it look even more chic.

A model wears dusted face makeup at Yuima Nakazato S/S '26. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This dreamy, dusted makeup look was worn during Yuima Nakazato's S/S '26 presentation on Jan. 28.

A model wears a beehive updo during Franck Sorbier. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some designers leaned heavily into beauty that takes inspiration from past eras, and this beehive updo with barrel curls from Franck Sorbier fits the retro theme perfectly.

A model hits the runway wearing bombshell curls at Franck Sorbier S/S '26. (Image credit: Getty Images)

You can never go wrong with big hair and even bigger curls.

Sleek, glassy hair was a major theme at Giorgio Armani Privé S/S '26. (Image credit: Getty Images)

2026 may be the year of the messy updo, but you really can't beat the sleek, wet, pulled-back look.

A model wears an angled bob during Chanel's S/S '26 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Curly bobs are set to have a big moment this year—get an angled cut to add a little more edge.

A model wears a gold hair accessory during Yuima Nakazato's S/S '26 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Slick, wet hair is synonymous with the "clean" look, but shimmery gold paint makes this look appear less boring.