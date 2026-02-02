I never actually know what to expect whenever Teyana Taylor makes a red carpet appearance, but what I can say is that I'm never disappointed. The singer and One Battle After Another actress has circled many a red carpet over the last few weeks, and while she's known for turning a look, nothing could've prepared me for the chic hydro bob she wore to the Grammy Awards last night.

Coming down from the high of winning her first-ever Golden Globe award and then snagging an Oscar nomination very shortly after, Taylor attended the Grammys on Sunday night after being nominated for Best R&B Album for her 2025 project, ESCAPE ROOM. Ever the fan of a naked dress, she hit the red carpet wearing a bronze gown from Tom Ford that featured asymmetrical cut-out details on her side and torso. The cheeky type of dress has become somewhat of a signature for her throughout this awards season, but she threw us a major curveball with her glam for the night.

Instead of wearing her pixie cut in the fluffy, curled style she's been wearing over the last few months, Taylor combed her hair back into a sleek bob that hung just above the nape of her neck. Her hairstylist, Nikki Nelms, added gel to give her hair a wet, hydro bob look and threw a small flip on the ends to pull the whole look together.

Teyana Taylor wears a sleek bob to the 2026 Grammy Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Nelms, coming up with a red carpet hairstyle for Taylor is always a game-time decision. "It’s always based on the look she’s wearing," she tells MC. "We want to make sure the hair adds to the message we’re looking to convey while staying true to my creative roots." To achieve the singer's super-sleek look, Nelms stretched the hair by giving Taylor a blowout, and she followed that by using a medium-hold styling gel from OGX to soften the hair so that it could be combed back and left with a slightly-wet finish.

The blunt bob was arguably the biggest hair trend to take over Hollywood last year, but the glossy hydro bob has slowly emerged as one of the more preferred ways to style short cuts in recent months. Coco Jones, who was also nominated in the R&B category last night, showed up to the event with her dark blonde lob styled in a wet and wavy look, and a few days ago, Love Island star, Olandria Carthen, appeared a Paris Haute Couture Week wearing a similar combed-back, wet hairstyle.

Per celebrity hairstylist Gregory Patterson, the hydro bob “comes alive more in how it’s styled,” and it's one of a handful of ways that the bob trend is set to evolve in the upcoming year.

To give yourself the wet, hydro bob look at home, read ahead for some product recommendations.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors