Sloane Stephens is accustomed to winning, and she’s doing just that on her second day of her new job. On August 21, the tennis champion was pictured on the sidelines (or should I say behind the broadcaster's desk) giving commentary before the mixed doubles match at the U.S. Open. For the occasion, Stephens was clad in a khaki skirt suit and dripping in jewels, looking like the absolute star she is. Still, I was keyed in on her beauty details, which stole the moment on their own.

Stephens’s hair in particular felt like the finishing touch to her slightly edgy outfit. Sleek and timeless, the look was first parted in the middle before being styled into bouncy curls. This technique showed off the honey blonde highlights (one of fall's hottest hair color trends) that were expertly blended into Stephens’s natural brunette hair, a neutral pop of color that felt like the perfect finish to her outfit’s slightly autumnal palette.

It’s another point for the middle-part enthusiasts in the ongoing debate to determine which hairstyle reigns supreme. Stephens is joined by other celebrities like Bella Hadid, Barbara Palvin, and even Selena Gomez in her love for the middle part, and I have to say that I, too, am on that team.

​Stephens’s hairstyle is fairly easy to recreate, especially if you know your way around a curling iron. Even for those of us who don’t, I know the best tools that can help us hack the look using products you may already own. Keep reading to see the easiest way to get Stephens’s hairstyle.