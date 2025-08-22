Ciara Just Took the Sleek Ponytail Trend to New Lengths

Ciara has always been one of my favorite beauty icons, and with her latest look, it’s easy to see why. On August 21, the singer was spotted in New York City, running errands around SoHo with her exotic Birkin in hand and wearing the chicest off-the-shoulder top. I initially thought those were the selling points of her look, until she turned around and revealed the ponytail of my dreams.

Dramatic in length and the perfect finishing touch to her outfit, the ends of her ponytail grazed her hip as she strolled through the city’s streets. The ponytail’s slightly wavy texture was just right for this time of year, as those styles tend to look better the more lived-in and slightly frizzy they appear. She paired the ponytail with a blue baseball cap, allowing her bronzed makeup to shine. A simple neutral-colored almond manicure completed the look.

Ciara is seen in SoHo on August 21, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ponytails are one of the most versatile hairstyles out there, and for good reason. They are perfect to dress up for more formal occasions, à la Olandria Carthen’s Barbie version, as she did press for "Love Island." That being said, they’re also great for more casual occasions, like Gabrielle Union’s updo on a recent vacation. Hers featured a slicked-back crown, with the ends of her ponytail plaited into three braids—the chicest, most playful hairstyle I've seen from her in a while.

The art of a good ponytail took me years to master, but now I feel confident saying that it’s a technique I’ve nailed. Keep reading for the tips and tools you’ll need to recreate Ciara’s hairstyle at home.