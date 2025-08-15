Olandria Carthen continues to prove why she’s known as the Bama Barbie. On August 14, the Love Island breakout star was seen in New York City while promoting the show’s reunion episode. Besides looking exactly like a doll (seriously, the matching two-piece and glowing legs should have Mattel calling any moment), it was her hair that really finished the whole glam.

Her latest look consisted of a high ponytail, the ends of which swished elegantly behind her as she tackled the streets of New York City. The front of her hair was slicked back, and a deep side part gave her a perfect face-framing bang. The entire look was flyaway-free, so I presume that some styling stick was used to finish the look off.

Olandria Carthen is seen on August 14, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ponytails, like quite a few updos, are one of the workhorse styles of the hair world. Everything from the positioning of the pony to the texture of your hair when it’s in the updo can signal a completely different vibe. Its versatility is what makes it such a beloved classic, and Carthen isn’t the only celebrity who’s been loving the look. Tracee Ellis Ross has been spotted in both a blunt and cornrowed version of the hairstyle over the past few months. Regina King wore an elegant, braided version just 24 hours ago. Even Anne Hathaway wore a version inspired by AI a few months back.

As someone who didn’t get the “ability to do my hair” gene, I can attest that perfecting your ponytail skills not only takes patience and practice, but the right tools to make the process as seamless as possible. Keep reading for the tools and formulas that I recommend to get the ponytail that you deserve.