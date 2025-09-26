Naomi Watts has spent all year wearing the ultimate it-girl haircut, and she just brought it to Italy.

On Sept. 26, the actress and Stripes Beauty co-founder was spotted at the Tod's fashion show during Milan Fashion Week, where she wore a slightly oversized, brown pantsuit with a matching suede handbag and black leather heels. The outfit itself—complete with knee-length, baggy shorts—gave nothing but cool girl energy, but it was Watts's glam that sealed the deal for me.

For the event, she was wearing her signature chin-length French bob, only this time, instead of wearing it sleek and straight like she normally does, she wore it in a fluffy, blown-out style with a few soft waves and curls throughout that gave her a chic, just-got-out-of-bed look. She completed the look with deep, chocolate brown manicure, aka one of all-time my favorite nail colors for fall.

Naomi Watts pictured during Milan Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The bob haircut has never exactly gone out of style, but it was an especially popular cut among celebrities in 2025. The French bob, specifically, came into focus over the summer, with stars like Sofia Richie and Alexandria Daddario chopping off their long locks in favor of the cut in recent months. For the uninitiated, a French bob is a chin-length bob inspired by the short, cropped styles of the 1920s, and it usually features choppy bangs.

French bobs aren't quite as dramatic as blunt bobs, and they usually have a slightly messy or undone look that makes them the perfect style if you're looking for something easy and low maintenance. If Naomi Watts's wavy French bob is making you scissor-happy (or if you've already committed to the cut and need styling inspiration), read ahead to shop a few products you'll need to have on hand for keeping your cropped cut looking its best.