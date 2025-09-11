Naomi Watts arguably has the coolest bob in New York City right now, and I just can’t get enough of her glam. On September 10, the actress was spotted in New York City attending the Ralph Lauren show during Fashion Week. Dressed in the most gorgeous sheer lace top and black pants, she looked flawless from head to toe. That said, her hair was the highlight and offers perfect fall beauty inspiration.

Watts’s hair was perfectly fluffy, indicating that the style was done on freshly washed (or at least dry shampooed) hair. The style started with a slightly off-center middle part, then was lightly crimped to create waves. Thanks to the placement of the part, a faux side bang perfectly framed her features, and paired with the tuck on the right, it looked immaculate. Watts is single-handedly proving how a hairstyle can act as an accessory for any outfit, and I am suddenly itching to get my grown-out lob back to a true bob length.

Actress Naomi Watts is seen arriving at the Ralph Lauren show during September 2025 New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bobs have been the unofficial hairstyle of the past two summers, thanks to the short haircut being championed by celebrities like Angelina Jolie, Tyla, and Lily Collins. It’s the cut that first ushered in the “clean girl” beauty era, thanks to Hailey Bieber, and it’s since taken on a life of its own, leading to the creation of trends like the cunty little bob, jellyfish cuts, and more.

As the weather begins to cool, silk press season will be in full swing. If you’ve been thinking of cutting your hair into a bob, there’s no time like the present. Watt’s style is also next-level chic, so if you need tips on how to recreate the look, keep reading for the tools you’ll need to get the job done.