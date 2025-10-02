Pamela Anderson Ditches Her Choppy Blonde Bob for a Red Retro Mullet

Pamela Anderson isn’t letting up on the stunning hairstyles, and I’m just glad to be a witness to her new era. On October 2, the actress was seen at one of her many stops during Paris Fashion Week, as she arrived at the Mugler show. Anderson was dressed in an all-black outfit, complete with a pair of black pointy-toed heels. As per her revelation a few years ago, she was completely makeup-free, inadvertently showing off her gorgeous glass skin. Still, her hair was my favorite part of the entire look, and Anderson is giving a subtle nod to the '80s.

The actress’s hair was curled and styled into what can only be described as a faux mullet. A noticeable contrast from her choppy boyfriend bob, which saw her layers straightened, this hairstyle did the opposite. While the former showed off the texture of Anderson’s hair, this version highlighted more of the shape, which, to an onlooker, is more akin to the mullet hairstyle that was popular in the '80s. As is customary for this style, Anderson’s hair was shorter in the front and longer in the back, which showed off the beautiful dimension in her new copper hair color. Large, oversized earrings and a red manicure completed her look.

Pamela Anderson attends the Mugler Womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 02, 2025 in Paris, France. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Short hairstyles have been trending for the past two years, but for a while there, most people opted for a classic chin-length bob. Over the past few months, there has started to be some variation in the types of short cuts coming out of Hollywood. Keke Palmer and Emma Stone have committed to their respective pixie cuts. Anderson is walking proof that a layered bob looks incredibly cool, and even Teyana Taylor recently played with an asymmetrical bob and bang moment. The short hair inspiration feels truly endless.

​The cut itself is really the bread and butter of Anderson’s hairstyle, but if you have a similar hairstyle, there are tons of tools that can be used to get a similar faux mullet style. Keep reading for the ones that I recommend.

