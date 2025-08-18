Keke Palmer Just Went All In On a Pixie Cut
She's kicking off Virgo season early.
The blunt bob may currently be dominating as the haircut of the summer, but Keke Palmer's latest hair transformation may just convince you to ditch the "cunty little bob" trend for something much shorter and chicer. The actor took to Instagram over the weekend to share a series of selfies where she's seen wearing a ginger pixie cut, and to say I'm obsessed would be an understatement.
Palmer shared the photo dump on Aug. 17 as an homage to the start of Virgo season. "My birthday is just around the corner…" the caption reads. In the photos, her hair is cut into a '90s-style pixie cut with just a few inches of length and her hair flat-ironed straight. She wore very minimal makeup, swiping on a few coats of mascara, a bit of lip gloss, some blush, and a thin brow.
A post shared by BIG BOSS 🔑🔑 (@keke)
A photo posted by on
Palmer has been experimenting with her hair a lot this year. She's been wearing what now appears to be a signature copper shade since February, when she debuted the color along with mermaid waves at Vanity Fair and Instagram’s Vanities Party, and shortly after debuting her color change, she stepped out wearing a blunt bob, aka the unofficial haircut of the summer. Around July, she attended the Essence Festival wearing chic goddess box braids before trading those in a few weeks later for long, loose curls.
While most celebs have been leaning towards bob haircuts this year, the pixie cut has also been up there as one of the haircuts currently taking over Hollywood. Emma Stone underwent the chop and debuted a dramatic pixie cut at the Golden Globes back in January, and Renée Zellwegger did the same when she covered the February 2025 issue of British Vogue. Keke is the latest celeb to get the big chop, but I'm certain there'll be plenty more where that came from.
If you're also considering a pixie cut as your fall hairstyle, read ahead for a few hair essentials you'll need to have in your inventory.
Having shorter hair means you'll need to use a smaller heat tool that's meant to be used on hair that's closer to the scalp. This is just a mini version of BaBylissPRO's fan favorite titanium iron that'll give you slick, glassy hair in no time.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.