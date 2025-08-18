The blunt bob may currently be dominating as the haircut of the summer, but Keke Palmer's latest hair transformation may just convince you to ditch the "cunty little bob" trend for something much shorter and chicer. The actor took to Instagram over the weekend to share a series of selfies where she's seen wearing a ginger pixie cut, and to say I'm obsessed would be an understatement.

Palmer shared the photo dump on Aug. 17 as an homage to the start of Virgo season. "My birthday is just around the corner…" the caption reads. In the photos, her hair is cut into a '90s-style pixie cut with just a few inches of length and her hair flat-ironed straight. She wore very minimal makeup, swiping on a few coats of mascara, a bit of lip gloss, some blush, and a thin brow.

Palmer has been experimenting with her hair a lot this year. She's been wearing what now appears to be a signature copper shade since February, when she debuted the color along with mermaid waves at Vanity Fair and Instagram’s Vanities Party, and shortly after debuting her color change, she stepped out wearing a blunt bob, aka the unofficial haircut of the summer. Around July, she attended the Essence Festival wearing chic goddess box braids before trading those in a few weeks later for long, loose curls.

While most celebs have been leaning towards bob haircuts this year, the pixie cut has also been up there as one of the haircuts currently taking over Hollywood. Emma Stone underwent the chop and debuted a dramatic pixie cut at the Golden Globes back in January, and Renée Zellwegger did the same when she covered the February 2025 issue of British Vogue. Keke is the latest celeb to get the big chop, but I'm certain there'll be plenty more where that came from.

If you're also considering a pixie cut as your fall hairstyle, read ahead for a few hair essentials you'll need to have in your inventory.