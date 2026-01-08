As someone who has been blonde for pretty much my entire adult life (minus a six month stint as a strawberry blonde in 2022) I know what it feels like to crave a drastic hair color change. Apparently supermodel, Guest in Residence founder, and well-known fellow blondie Gigi Hadid feels the same because she just debuted the type of dramatic hair color (and cut!) change that made the Marie Claire Slack channel dissolve into a frenzy of ecstatic messages. Beauty editors, rise.

On January 8, Hadid's longtime stylist Dimitris Giannetos posted a photo of her to his Instagram, with the caption, "'Matte black Mini Bob' New color | cut for my beautiful @gigihadid for @maybelline. Makeup @georgisandev Hair color/cut/style by @dimitrishair x @opusbeauty @steevefoussard."

In the carousel of images the supermodel is seen posing with her newly shorn, jet black hair styled in a wet look and deep side part, the ends barely grazing her sharp jawline. Given that this is for her partnership with Maybelline, her makeup (by Georgi Sandev) was understandably glam, with a dark smokey eye, rose-colored lipstick, subtle highlighter, fluffy brows, and cheekbones for days. She wore a sheer, long-sleeve top with a bustier detail over the middle, with a silver collar necklace as the perfect accent detail. Still, it's safe to say that her hair took center stage, followed closely by her bright blue eyes that stood out even more than usual against her new black-brunette color.

A post shared by Dimitris Giannetos (@dimitrishair) A photo posted by on

The comment section appeared to be just as enthusiastic about Hadid's latest hair transformation as my Slack convo, with fans and friends such as model Martha Hunt and makeup artist Ash K Holm all dropping a bevy of praise and flame emojis. Of course, it's not totally out of the ordinary for a world famous model to pull a complete 180 with her hair color. Last year Cara Delevingne debuted her own dramatic dark hair transformation on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, and Karlie Kloss has been steadily committed to her own chocolate brown color after a decade of sunny highlights. And, as we all saw, 2025 was decidedly the year of the cunty little bob—no one, not even a celebrity whose hair signature has long been flowing, rib-grazing locks for years, is immune to the siren call of a short crop.

Mini bob aside, is this a sign that 2026 is going to be the year of moody, goth-inspired hair color? Well if the winter's hottest hair color trends have anything to say about it, it seems that the darkness of the season is going to look more chic than ever before. So make that colorist appointment and get ready to become the next Hadid sister.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors