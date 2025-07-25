Summer is the season when I like to have as much fun with my beauty routine as possible. There's no other time when it's as socially acceptable to wear bright pink blush, colorful eyeshadow, or graphic eyeliner than the hot-weather months. It's like all of my favorite brands read my mind because July's best new beauty products are nothing short of joyful.

A ton of fresh and fun makeup products crossed my desk this month that have found permanent spots in my summer beauty routine. There's the innovative Victoria Beckham Beauty Colour Wash, a watery liquid blush that delivers a buildable flush of color with all-day wear. Then there's Sarah Creal's No Further Questions Lip Gloss, which makes me feel like a bona fide It girl with its pretty shiny finish. Meanwhile, my go-to eye makeup got a major upgrade with new easy-to-use eyeshadows and mascaras.

It's safe to say that July was a big month in the makeup department, but I'd be remiss not to mention the other products that impressed me and the rest of the Marie Claire team. For the full lowdown on every new beauty product MC editors tested and love this month, keep scrolling.

Best New Mascara Overall Kosas Soulgazer Lengthening Mascara + Lash Serum in 1 for Sensitive Eyes $28 at Kosas "Not only are my eyes sensitive, but I have pin-straight, short lashes, which means I need to be picky with my mascara. This one, however, checks all my boxes and then some. In just a few swipes, it adds a great amount of length and definition, and the curl lasts all day long. It gets major bonus points for its peptide-packed formula, which works to visibly lengthen natural lashes. While I haven't used it long enough to notice a difference just yet, this formula has made its way into my daily routine, so I'm excited to see my results in a couple more weeks." — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger tests Kosas Soulgazer Mascara. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

Best New Hair Tool Dyson Airwrap Co-Anda2x™ Multi-Styler and Dryer - Straight+wavy $700 at Dyson Inc. "I'll always be a diehard Dyson fan, and it's thanks to the brand's constant innovations like this. They continue to one-up themselves with every new release, and the Dyson Airwrap Co-Anda2x is no different. This new-and-improved Airwrap is incredibly powerful—as in, dries-your-hair-in-five-minutes powerful. The intense airflow has also made a world of difference in the longevity of my Airwrap curls. Dyson, you've done it again!" — Brooke Knappenberger, Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger tests the Dyson Airwrap Co-Anda 2x. (Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

