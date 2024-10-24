We've officially entered Jennifer Lawrence's maternity style era and if it's anything like Hailey Bieber's or Sofia Richie's before her, fellow moms-to-be are in for an inspiring few months.

Not a week after announcing her second pregnancy, Jennifer Lawrence was on the red carpet, like usual. On Oct. 23, she attended the Hollywood premiere of Zurwaski V Texas, a new documentary she produced that outlines the impact of Roe v. Wade's repeal. She looked every bit the movie producer, in a sophisticated dress that felt authentically J.Law.

Jennifer Lawrence wears a white blazer dress styled with a black belt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The No Hard Feelings actor was outfitted in Dior, wearing a sleeveless blazer dress in creamy ivory. The ankle-length number was the picture of simplicity, its clean lines punctuated only with six contrasting black buttons. Accessories were likewise minimalist—Lawrence added only a black leather belt, a posh white gold watch, and a pair of '90s-style kitten heel pumps in noir satin. The actor most likely worked with Jamie Mizrahi, her longtime stylist, on the look.

In addition to her new bump, Lawrence also debuted a new set of bangs. Her honey-blonde hair was in soft waves, with long, '70s-era fringe that dusted her eyelashes. Beyond that, the only other beauty flourish was a coat of clear gloss on her lips

The mom-to-be showed off a set of new bangs, her hair in pretty waves. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The TikTok algorithm may have moved past quiet luxury, but the look, by definition, is one of timelessness. During its heyday, Lawrence was one of the aesthetic's leading ladies and continues to set the standard for sophisticated dressing now.

