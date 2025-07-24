Jessica Simpson’s Side Part Just Transported Me Back to the ‘00s
Jessica Simpson is back on my TV screen, and it’s like I’ve been transported to the early ‘00s again. On July 24, the entrepreneur was seen on a night out in New York City, ahead of an appearance on NBC the following morning. For the occasion, she wore a bold orange dress with gold sequin detailing, which she matched perfectly with her bag and shoes. Still, it was her hairstyle that really drove home that feeling of nostalgia.
Simpson’s hair was colored in her now signature blonde hue, with a few well-placed highlights that added a bit of dimension to the look. She styled her tresses in loose waves without any accessories such as hair ties or clips. Instead, she relied on a deep side part, which created a faux side bang. It reminded me of the styles I’d see on some of my favorite stars as a child. The rest of her glam included long stiletto nails, a soft pop of shimmer on the eye, and an even, soft-matte complexion.
While some celebrities, like Bella Hadid and Michelle Williams, are die-hard middle-part fans, Simpson is one of the growing few who are keeping the side part alive. Whichever end of the hairstyle spectrum you prefer, it’s clear that a side part is a great way to add volume to your look and showcase any new dye jobs you've had done.
Simpson is one of the numerous celebrities who have bucked the short hair trend currently sweeping Hollywood. So if you also have long hair and your social media feed has been flooded with styling inspiration for bobs, lobs, pixies, and every other short haircut under the sun, allow me to break down Simpson’s look to DIY at home.
