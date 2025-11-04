Don't Miss These 21 K-Beauty Finds Hidden in Sephora’s Savings Event Sale
Shop my favorites from Dr. Jart+, Laneige, and more.
It's the most wonderful time of the year: The Sephora Savings Event is here! The weeks-long sale is the only time of year I step foot in a Sephora store to stock up on all my must-have skincare, makeup, haircare, and bodycare faves at steep discounts.
After so many years of working next to the next-level genius minds on Marie Claire's beauty team (Hello, Hannah Baxter, our Beauty Director who has the most flawless skin IRL and shares her secrets in her weekly newsletter, Face Forward, by the way), I've expanded my dry, dehydrated winter skincare routine to include a complete slew of Korean beauty products, and my face is better for it.
Here's the good news: Every! Single! Find! is currently on sale—including my all-time favorite K-Beauty moisturizers, sunscreens, and serums. Here are the details if you don't have them memorized: The sale runs from October 31 through to November 11. During this time, Rouge members get first access and 20 percent off their purchase. VIB and Insider members gain access to the sale on November 4, and get 15 and 10 perent off, respectively.
Here's to better, bouncier, dewier skin. Keep scrolling to shop all of my favorites. The prices on this list reflect a 20 percent discount, so keep that in mind as you fill your own online shopping cart.
This was the first K Beauty product I ever bought, and it changed the way I thought about moisturizers. It's thick and creamy but melts into the skin with ease.
I'm never not thinking about Laneige's Lip Sleeping Masks. This set combines a few of the petite pots with a few Lip Glowy Balms to create the most adorable beauty gift set.
If you deal with redness in your skin, consider this green-tinted range of products from Dr. Jart+.
Beauty of Joseon is the cult-favorite skincare brand BeautyTok can't get enough of. This hydrating toner is the perfect base layer for the rest of your routine.
Never, never forget your SPF! Reviewers love this one for giving your skin a healthy dose of dew.
Tinted sunscreens are lifesavers in my routine, and this one is an all-time favorite.
Then I Met You is another cult-favorite K-beauty brand worth testing out while it's on sale. This moisturizer is outfitted with hyaluronic acid and Provitamin B5 to plump the skin instantly.
Reviewers love this toner because it does away with dark spots and acne scars. "I can already see significant fading of my acne scars after only using this product for a week," wrote one shopper. "I can also see a difference in the texture of my skin."
Fight dull winter skin with this pack of vitamin C-enriched toner pads.
I have sworn by Dr. Jart+'s masks because they just work. This pack of 12 can basically act as a cute little advent calendar.
Oil makeup removers are the key to getting everything off your skin. This one doesn't leave an oily residue.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.