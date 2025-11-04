It's the most wonderful time of the year: The Sephora Savings Event is here! The weeks-long sale is the only time of year I step foot in a Sephora store to stock up on all my must-have skincare, makeup, haircare, and bodycare faves at steep discounts.

After so many years of working next to the next-level genius minds on Marie Claire's beauty team (Hello, Hannah Baxter, our Beauty Director who has the most flawless skin IRL and shares her secrets in her weekly newsletter, Face Forward, by the way), I've expanded my dry, dehydrated winter skincare routine to include a complete slew of Korean beauty products, and my face is better for it.

Here's the good news: Every! Single! Find! is currently on sale—including my all-time favorite K-Beauty moisturizers, sunscreens, and serums. Here are the details if you don't have them memorized: The sale runs from October 31 through to November 11. During this time, Rouge members get first access and 20 percent off their purchase. VIB and Insider members gain access to the sale on November 4, and get 15 and 10 perent off, respectively.

Here's to better, bouncier, dewier skin. Keep scrolling to shop all of my favorites. The prices on this list reflect a 20 percent discount, so keep that in mind as you fill your own online shopping cart.

