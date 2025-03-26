Keke Palmer may have gone back to black hair. After a few weeks masquerading as a redhead, the entrepreneur revealed the new look on an episode of her podcast, Baby This Is Keke Palmer. Clad in a black, white, and blue leather jacket, Palmer revealed a fresh dark espresso hair color, keeping the rest of her outfit fairly simple and opting for a white tank top and dark-wash denim jeans. Shimmery mauve eyeshadow and matte skin were the name of the game in terms of her makeup, and her nails were short, square, and painted in a black French tip, a look she’s been spotted in before.



That being said, Palmer has never been one to shy away from embracing a glam moment, and her hair was simply the icing on the cake of her look. Loosely curled, the style was the epitome of Old Hollywood glamour, thanks to the volume that the spirals added to her hair. And it didn’t stop there—Palmer’s tresses were sectioned off into a deep side part, which created a faux side bang that perfectly framed her face. She opted out of using any accessories, allowing the classic style to be the star of the show.

Palmer is somewhat of a hair chameleon, having been spotted in everything from braids, locs, jumbo twists, teeny weeny afros, and more. She’s played around with multiple hair colors as well, bouncing between jet black, cherry red, blue, and even pastel purple. I’m admittedly very indecisive when it comes to making any decisions with my hair. Still, the recent influx of inspiration from celebrities like Palmer, Eiza González, Michelle Obama, and more, are really motivating me to step it up. Keep reading to see the cues I plan to take from Palmer’s new dark espresso look.

