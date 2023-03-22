When I was starting out in the beauty world, my mom bought me a three-piece set from Kiehl's to try out on my very dry, sensitive skin. It included a day moisturizer, a night cream, and hydrating toner, and I used it daily for almost a year without fail. Since then, Kiehl's products have popped up in my own skincare routine, as well as the routines of celebrities whose skin I adore, like Kaley Cuoco, Heidi Klum, Zoe Kravitz, and Maggie Rogers. So, considering my long-term love affair with the brand, I will be shopping Kiehl's Friends and Family sale (opens in new tab) this year—and recommending all of my favorite products to you, of course!

Here's the deal. The brand is offering 25 percent off sitewide (excluding sets and Pure Serums) until March 30. Plus, the brand will be offering a buy-one-get-one deal on select products from March 27 until March 29, and you'll get a gift with all purchases of $125 or more.

If you're new to the brand or just new to skincare, there are tons of products that you should try out. Kiehl's is one of those iconic, failsafe brands that can you help you discover the perfect skincare routine for you. Kaley Cuoco, for one, has long raved about their Avocado Eye Cream that I personally use to de-puff my under-eye area morning and night. They make one of the best lip balms on the market, plus night creams, vitamin C serums, and face oils that are near-constant favorites in my skincare routine. Ahead, shop the best products in the sale from Kiehl's.

Kiehl's Avocado Eye Cream Cuoco's favorite eye cream is packed with avocado oil, beta-carotene (which is commonly found in carrots and provides UVA protection), and shea butter, which is super hydrating. The formula is also paraben-free and silicone-free, and fragrance-free, it's great for sensitive skin types. Speaking to Shape, Cuoco said: "I've tried so many under-eye creams, but I actually think that's the best one. When you have under-eye circles, I truly think it makes a difference. Like, I think it actually fills the crevice a little bit."

Kiehl's Ultra Facial Moisturizer "This is the first moisturizer I ever used and it's still one that I love. I have dry, dehydrated, and dull skin and this is the one that I use in the summer. It's one of the all-time best lightweight moisturizers I have in my arsenal. It's fragrance and paraben-free so it's great for my easy-to-react skin. It's also one of the moisturizers I turn to when my skin panics after using a new product." — Julia Marzovilla, E-Commerce Editor

Kiehl's Lip Balm #1 Thanks to top-tier ingredients like squalene, aloe vera, and vitamin E, this lip balm deeply hydrates your lip's fragile skin and leaves it feeling plump and looking glossy. The texture is thicker than others on the market, so it's best applied at night.

Kiehl's Amino Acid Shampoo "This shampoo is one of my all time favorites. It works into a creamy lather and instantly breathes life into my fine, normally flat hair. The smell is fresh and it consistently leaves my hair feeling fresh, detoxed, strong, and volumized." — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil "Who doesn't swear by this miracle-in-a-bottle face oil? It's a cult product for a reason, people! Personally, I love to slather my face in this post-nighttime shower, then wake up to softer, restored-looking skin. Plus, it lasts and lasts—face oils are one of my favorite products to use because so little goes so far, and this is among the best of them." — Jenny Hollander, Director of Content Strategy

Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter Celebrities like Ashley Graham love this iconic body lotion (that I personally keep on my bedside table for daily use). It's been a fan-favorite product from the brand since the 80s thanks to the fact that it's fast-absorbing, has a non-greasy texture, and leaves skin feeling instantly softer.

Kiehl's Since 1851 Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Face and Neck Cream The inclusion of chaga mushroom in this neck cream makes the delicate skin in your neck and chest area make instantly firmer. It also fights hyperpigmentation as it tightens, making it a worthwhile investment as we head into spring and summer.

Kiehl's Buttermask For Lips "Anyone who grew up with harsh winters can recall being slathered with petroleum jelly before heading outside to play in the snow. As an adult, that unique delight of being coated in a thick balm remains strong, and the Kiehl's Buttermask lip treatment is my favorite grown-up appropriate pick. I slather it on before going to bed, I slather it on before doing my makeup, I slather it on before showering because—yes!—it is that long-lasting." — Lucia Tonelli, Social Media Editor

Calendula Herbal-Extract Alcohol-Free Toner This soothing and top-rated toner from Kiehl's has been beloved since the '60s. It's alcohol-free, making it perfect for sensitive skin, and works to soothe redness in the skin for a more even collection. One reviewer said that "toner is my desert island skin care product and I love this one," noting that it leaves their skin with "just a gentle, clean feel" and no burning.