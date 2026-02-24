Emma Stone hit the red carpet at the 2026 BAFTAs this weekend determined to make '90s prom hair cool again—and I don't know about you, but she's definitely convincing me.

Stone, who was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Bugonia, attended the awards ceremony wearing a navy blue, backless, halter neck Louis Vuitton gown with a large, teardrop-shaped cutout in her torso area. Her outfit choice for the night was daring enough on its own, which would explain why Stone opted for minimal glam. She wore minimal makeup, save for a peachy lip color and milky nail polish, and her bixie-length hair was pulled back into a messy updo with loose tendrils framing both sides of her face.

Shortly after the ceremony, Stone's longtime hairstylist, Mara Roszak, took to Instagram to share a series of behind-the-scenes photos and videos taken before the actor walked the red carpet, describing her hairstyle for the night as a "'90s twist." She likely made the '90s reference because the French twist was a wildly popular updo hairstyle in the late 1990s, though it's been making a huge comeback on red carpets in the last few years.

It involves simply twisting the hair up into a vertical shape at the back of the head before it's pinned in place, and even though Stone's hairstyle includes a few pieces left out at the front, it can also be given a sleek finish. Per fellow celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan's comment on Instagram, all Stone's retro hairstyle was missing was a zig-zag part.

A post shared by Mara Roszak (@mararoszak) A photo posted by on

The messy updo has been the hairstyle of choice for dozens of women on the red carpet circuit this awards season. Back in January, for example, the Golden Globes red carpet was flooded with loose ponytails and relaxed buns with wispy bangs in lieu of more polished styles, echoing a previous trend prediction made by hair experts ahead of the new year that effortless hairstyles would be on the rise. "In 2026, hair isn't about perfection—it's about intention," celebrity hairstylist Rogério Cavalcante previously told Marie Claire.

Messy buns and ponytails have always been versatile enough to wear for a variety of occasions, from running errands to making red carpet appearances, and luckily, a French twist like Stone's is as easy as ever to achieve at home. For tips on how to get her full look, read ahead.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors