Naomi Watts Bringing Back the Wet Hair Look—and the Chin-Length Bob
Here we go again.
The All's Fair press tour has only shown me that Naomi Watts (much like the rest of the show's cast) is just as cool in real life as her character is on the show—especially when it comes to her red carpet glam.
The actor appeared at the show's Rio de Janeiro premiere event on Nov. 10 alongside her co-stars, where she wore a black and white, striped skirt set with a strapless peplum top, and a midi skirt along with black pumps. Per usual, she kept her glam pretty minimal, wearing a small amount of pink blush and a mauve lipstick, but it was her hair that pulled everything together.
Throughout All's Fair's press run over the last few weeks, she's stuck to her signature icy blonde, chin-length bob with a side part and minimal flip at the ends, but for the event in Brazil, she gave her short haircut a semi-wet look with her hair tucked behind her ears with a side part and a tiny flip.
The bob has been a go-to haircut for dozens of celebrities for what seems like forever, but the hydro bob began trending in 2024. It's basically a short bob (think: jawline-length) that's styled to look like it has a glossy or wet finish. While a wet bob may look like it involves a load of gel to get the final look, you can actually use a variety of styling products to achieve it.
To get the hydro bob look at home, read ahead for a few product suggestions.
To give your hair a glassy look, start by using this hydrating rinse-out treatment after shampooing.
Follow up by giving yourself a salon worthy blowout with this high-tech blow dryer that'll get your strands as smooth as possible.
Add a generous amount of styling cream to your hair to give it a sleek, wet look.
If your hair is curly, a light styling gel can add more definition to your curls while keeping them in place without frizzing.
