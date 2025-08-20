The trend cycle simply doesn't apply to Dakota Johnson. She can pull off any look—from chunky sneakers to extra-oversize tote bags—as long as her favorite designers are involved. As of August 19, 2025, her list of resurgent trends now includes the metallic trend last seen en masse at the start of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in April 2023—with the help of a custom Gucci gown.

The brand ambassador (and her stylist, Kate Young) recruited incoming creative director, Demna, for the film's L.A. premiere look. The dream team came up with a strapless column dress in metallic silver. It was created entirely out of leather, from the draped corset to the skirt's center-slitted back. Platform sandals from—you guessed it—Gucci occasionally peeked out.

Johnson chose matching accessories, courtesy of Roberto Coin. Instead of a necklace, the Materialists star went with statement bangles, starting with two Love In Verona bracelets, ringing in at $8,750 each. Her silver stack reached five-figure status with the Love In Verona Open Frame Bangle. Diamond flowers give it a $20,950 price tag.

Dakota Johnson stole the Splitsville show in custom Gucci. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Roberto Coin 18k White Gold Love In Verona Narrow Width Bangle $8,750 at robertocoin.com Roberto Coin 18k White Gold In Verona Diamond Open Frame Bangle $20,950 at robertocoin.com

After her solo step-and-repeat, Johnson was joined by her mother, Melanie Griffith. She looked every bit a Hollywood legend in a fitted ivory suit set, featuring ultra-padded shoulders and flowy trousers. If you expected her to finish with pointy pumps, think again. Griffith slipped on Sneex's divisive sneaker-heel hybrid in the Sand colorway.

The $395 trainers look exactly how they sound: the heels mimic stilettos, while the uppers mirror Johnson's favorite chunky sneakers. Regardless of the internet's distain for "The Icon," they've click-clacked their way into the closets of Reese Witherspoon, Kathy Bates, and Oprah.

Dakota and her mom, Melanie Griffith posed at the Splitsville soirée. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In true celebrity form, the Splitsville fête didn't end once the closing credits rolled. Johnson headed to the after-party—not in metallics, but sequins. Johnson and Young got their hands on Look 32 from Gucci Fall 2025, except the original floor-length skirt was transformed into a mini.

The bodice, on the other hand, looked fresh off the runway, complete with padded shoulders, a relaxed waistline, and long sleeves. Her pointy black pumps debuted on the same catwalk. To finish, Johnson sourced Roberto Coin once more, this time for diamond drop earrings.

A few hours later, Dakota swapped metallics for sequins. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A model wore a longer version of Dakota's sequin dress on the Gucci Fall 2025 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Johnson's loyalties have lied with Gucci since the mid-2010s, even before she became an ambassador in 2018. This summer, she's used her seasonal style to re-commit to the brand, while Demna prepares for his grand debut. Sure, her close friend Alessandro Michele moved to Valentino, but Johnson is still a Gucci girl through and through.

