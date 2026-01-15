Teyana Taylor is rare in the sense that she's just good at everything she does. She's a talented songwriter (I've streamed "Rose In Harlem" a truly embarrassing amount of times since I first heard it in 2018), an award-winning actor, and she's been a style icon since she was a teenager (go back and watch that episode of MTV's My Super Sweet 16). Considering that last fact, I shouldn't be shocked at all that she can attend a red carpet event and manage to stun even while she's only showing half of her face—but here I am, in awe once again.

After taking home her very first Golden Globe Award on Sunday night for her role in Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, Taylor practically boomeranged back to the red carpet on Jan. 13 to attend the premiere of Netflix's The Rip, which she's set to star in alongside Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. For the event, she wore a sculptural black midi dress from Ashi Studio that featured sheer fabric that covered her entire body, including her face and hands. She spent most of the night with half of her face hidden behind the turtleneck-style face mask, and since her eye were the only thing left uncovered, she obviously made sure her eye makeup looked extra dramatic. Taylor wore black eyeshadow that was slightly smoked out underneath her waterline accompanied by gold eyeshadow near the inner corners of her eyes. She also wore thick, black eyeliner and gave herself wings on the inner and outer corners.

Teyana Taylor attends the premiere of Netflix's "The Rip." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dark, dramatic eye makeup has become a signature for Taylor in recent years. Alongside her etherial, curly pixie cut, winged eyeliner was the center of her glam at the Golden Globes this week, and she wore a similar look when she attended the Palm Springs International Film Festival earlier this month.

Winged eyeliner has never gone out of style, and it's a go-to look for many because it's a simple way to add some shape to your eyes or even elongate them. But it's also known among beauty aficionados for being pretty tough to master, and the key to getting it right starts with having the right products on hand. To achieve a dramatic winged eyeliner look similar to Teyana Taylor's at home, read ahead to shop some products and tools you'll likely need.

