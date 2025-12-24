Miley Cyrus has always been an open book. Since her start on the Disney Channel as Hannah Montana nearly two decades ago, the public has seen her go through several transformative eras—from the controversial Bangerz era to winning her first Grammy for “Flowers” in 2024. But now, she’s crossing into new territory and being even more candid as a beauty ambassador. In the fall, she was named the global brand ambassador for Maybelline New York, so, with a title like that, sharing her biggest beauty secrets seems inevitable.

Ahead, Cyrus opens up about what it’s like working with a powerhouse brand like Maybelline, where she finds beauty inspiration, and the retro beauty trends she’d like to make a comeback.

What excites you the most about working with Maybelline?

I'm really excited to merge and blend my personal style when it comes to makeup and expression with my persona and my performance. I don't think there are many brands I could do that with. Even in fashion, I have such a distinct look when it comes to who I am as a performer, but who I am as a person, a lot of the time, is very minimal—just jeans and a t-shirt, and I love that with a mascara or with a lipstick, it can kind of go either way. You can write in a pair of jeans, and it's hot, or you could just put on some leather or whatever, and it feels like you're ready for a performance.

You once said that you like to match your makeup to the genres you’re exploring—how would you describe your current makeup era?

Timeless and classic. We're obviously in this very pivotal time and culture where a lot is changing and shifting really fast and things are going back to just the basics and the classics. That's what I love about Maybelline—it's so iconic. It's been on your mom's table, it’s been on mine—it runs in your family. It's so generational, and I love that.

Where do you find beauty inspiration?

I love experimenting so I can wear any look from the ‘20s, like a tiny micro brow, to something that's really modern and experimental that plays with something that's reflective or chrome. I love pretty much everything. That's why I end up doing so many different looks and different genres because I'm just always inspired by everything that's been, and also creating something that's never been before.

Miley Cyrus attends a Maybelline event in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When you’re getting glammed up, what music is on your playlist?

Today, I asked Alexa to play 55 hours worth of Britney Spears—every single song was a hitter and Alexa did something crazy and played a song I had never heard before. It’s called “Scary,” and it’s a deep cut from the Femme Fatale deluxe edition.

What’s a beauty trend or product from the early 2000s you’d love to bring back?

I love metallic, shiny, and chrome looks. When I was younger, I was very into frosty eyeshadow. I like to have fun and layer all the eyeshadow colors I wear and make it all my own, whether it's how I'm lining my eyes or what I'm putting in the middle of my eyelids. I feel like I can make it really dimensional, which is something I love about ‘90s and early 2000s beauty. It always felt like people wore multiple eyeshadows to make one very dimensional look.

What’s your go-to Maybelline product at the moment?

The Maybelline Serum Lipstick. I have a hard time with lipsticks that don't feel long-lasting or like I can wear them forever. Sometimes they dry up and make me feel like I can’t talk, smile, sing, or do anything that requires me to move my mouth. And I feel like this product has the perfect balance—it’s really hydrating because of the hyaluronic acid serum in it, but it also doesn’t move around and transfer.