I know that people tend to have some pretty strong feelings about Valentine’s Day, but I’m firmly in the fan camp, mainly because any reason to get a little sassy, a little glam, and a whole lotta sexy is more than fine by me. Whether you’re in a relationship, situationship, or rocking that single as a Pringle life, I encourage you to embrace the day and channel your inner fox. Let her shine, babes! She’s earned it after an absolutely bonkers January. It’s why I’m sharing my favorite sexy Valentine’s Day makeup look for your date night, friend dinner, and everything in between.

In keeping with the color scheme of the holiday, I tend to reach for my rosiest pinks and most sensual reds when designing my glam. I’ve become quite the devotee of pink eyeshadow (trust me on this one—it’s way less scary than you think), as well as dark brown liner (it’s a little softer than classic black) and always a warm red lip (if you know, you know). All of my textures, from the eyes to lips, are also ever-so-slightly blurred. Basically, think about how you would look after making out with a cutie in the corner of a dark bar—undone, a little disheveled—and translate that into your various pigments. So if you’re in need of some new ideas on how to do your Valentine’s Day makeup for a sexy little evening, here’s the latest look that I swear by.

A Minimalist Dewy Base

There’s nothing sexier than letting your skin breathe, so a lightweight skin tint is key. It blurs dark spots and uneven texture just slightly to still allow your natural radiance to shine through, almost as if you’re permanently lit by candlelight.

Double the Blush, Double the Fun

When the night calls for setting the mood, I always use a duo of blushes—a deeper shade for my cheeks and around my hairline, and then a pop of brighter pink on top to mimic that out-of-breath flush.

Pink Shadow Saveur

It might sound a little strange to praise a pink eye look so ardently, but it’s the most underrated eyeshadow color in my opinion. For my fellow hazel or brown-eyed girlies, the shade really pops, and obviously, it’s ideal for Valentine’s Day makeup.

Smudged-Eye Siren

There is nothing hotter than a smokey eye, period. The key, in my experience, is reaching for an easily blendable cream formula that keeps your pigment diffused and very morning-after-esque. And, as of late, brown shades have been my go-to for a more modern look.

Just-Bitten Lips

A bold lip is a must for Valentine’s Day, and keeping the color perfectly imperfect is my signature. I tap in the pigment, allowing the warmth of my fingers to melt it into my lips and diffuse the edges for a lovely, lived-in look.

