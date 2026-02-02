I know that people tend to have some pretty strong feelings about Valentine’s Day, but I’m firmly in the fan camp, mainly because any reason to get a little sassy, a little glam, and a whole lotta sexy is more than fine by me. Whether you’re in a relationship, situationship, or rocking that single as a Pringle life, I encourage you to embrace the day and channel your inner fox. Let her shine, babes! She’s earned it after an absolutely bonkers January. It’s why I’m sharing my favorite sexy Valentine’s Day makeup look for your date night, friend dinner, and everything in between.

In keeping with the color scheme of the holiday, I tend to reach for my rosiest pinks and most sensual reds when designing my glam. I’ve become quite the devotee of pink eyeshadow (trust me on this one—it’s way less scary than you think), as well as dark brown liner (it’s a little softer than classic black) and always a warm red lip (if you know, you know). All of my textures, from the eyes to lips, are also ever-so-slightly blurred. Basically, think about how you would look after making out with a cutie in the corner of a dark bar—undone, a little disheveled—and translate that into your various pigments. So if you’re in need of some new ideas on how to do your Valentine’s Day makeup for a sexy little evening, here’s the latest look that I swear by.

A Minimalist Dewy Base

There’s nothing sexier than letting your skin breathe, so a lightweight skin tint is key. It blurs dark spots and uneven texture just slightly to still allow your natural radiance to shine through, almost as if you’re permanently lit by candlelight.

Iris&Romeo Weekend Skin SPF 50 $50 at Sephora I’m a forever fan of this creamy, ridiculously glowy tint, which also includes mineral SPF 50 benefits. Luminosity and sun protection? Be still my heart. Armani Beauty Golden Hour $49 at Sephora All the beauty girls know that nobody does complexion products like Armani. This lightweight tint joined the party last year and I’ve already flown through a tube—it’s just as divine as the cult-favorite foundation.

Double the Blush, Double the Fun

When the night calls for setting the mood, I always use a duo of blushes—a deeper shade for my cheeks and around my hairline, and then a pop of brighter pink on top to mimic that out-of-breath flush.

Estée Lauder Futurist Blushmaker Dewy Cheek Tint - Elevator Smile $32 at Ulta Beauty This is a brand new find and I’m already so obsessed with the formula. The tiniest drop delivers the prettiest wash of color, and it melts into your skin like a dream. Bonus? It doesn’t budge throughout your wear time. Westman Atelier Baby Cheeks in Poppet $48 at Westman Atelier This is, hands down, a ride-or-die cream blush for me. The Poppet color is Barbie pink in the best way, giving your complexion that perfect lit-from-within glow. My advice? Collect all the Westman Atelier colors, and you’ll never have a dull skin day again.

Pink Shadow Saveur

It might sound a little strange to praise a pink eye look so ardently, but it’s the most underrated eyeshadow color in my opinion. For my fellow hazel or brown-eyed girlies, the shade really pops, and obviously, it’s ideal for Valentine’s Day makeup.

Orcé Cloud Dimensions in Famous by Association $38 at Neiman Marcus Want a grown-up pink sparkly eyeshadow that helps you channel your inner sex kitten? You can’t go wrong with this buildable cream formula. I tap it in with my finger for a soft, watercolor effect. Just be sure to use an eyeshadow primer to help the look last through the night. MAC Pro Longwear Paint Pot Cream Eyeshadow in Babe in Charms $28 at Ulta Beauty A warm, pearlescent shadow that makes me long for warm summer nights, this formula is made for quick and easy glam that’s still high impact. I use a bit under my bottom lashes as well for a monochromatic effect.

Smudged-Eye Siren

There is nothing hotter than a smokey eye, period. The key, in my experience, is reaching for an easily blendable cream formula that keeps your pigment diffused and very morning-after-esque. And, as of late, brown shades have been my go-to for a more modern look.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner in Cocoa Pavé $35 at Victoria Beckham Beauty I’m never without at least a handful of VBB liners in my collection, and this newest (and glitter-filled!) shade is my newest must-have. No formula blends as easily, or delivers such a stunning wash of color for that come-hither eye effect. Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Cream Waterproof Eyeliner Stick in Rich Chocolate $34 at Sephora You can never go wrong with Bobbi Brown, and this long-lasting liner is an absolute must for a date night look. The ultra-fine tip is perfect for getting that pigment into the lash line and creating the ultimate doe-eyed effect.

Just-Bitten Lips

A bold lip is a must for Valentine’s Day, and keeping the color perfectly imperfect is my signature. I tap in the pigment, allowing the warmth of my fingers to melt it into my lips and diffuse the edges for a lovely, lived-in look.

Hermès Rouge Hermès - Satin Lipstick in 21 Rose Spice $86 at Nordstrom These dreamy lipsticks are my favorite little luxury. They not only deliver high-impact color but they last, so I can spend less time worrying about my lipstick and more time focusing on whatever cute individual is lucky enough to be in my orbit. VIOLETTE_FR Lip Nectar in Rose De Moab $29 at Sephora A lip stain is the easiest way to makeout-proof your pout. I adore this French beauty staple for a seamless wash of color that never dries out your lips.

