Olandria Carthen Trades 'Love Island' Bikinis for a Semi-Sheer Golden Globes Eve Gown

If the 2026 Golden Globes awarded a Best Reality TV Star trophy, Love Island's Olandria Carthen would be a front-runner. On January 6, Carthen made her case at this year's Golden Globes Eve event, dressed in an award-worthy, semi-sheer gown.

Before the 83rd annual Golden Globes on Jan. 11, celebrity guests rehearsed their step-and-repeats a few days early in Beverly Hills. Even so, styling duo Matthew and Reginald Reisman ensured Carthen looked ceremony-ready. The Reismans enlisted Sevon Dejana, a Nigerian couture designer, to adapt a heavily-embroidered, Fall 2025 gown for Carthen.

Look 4 fit her like a glove, beginning with a free-standing, square-neck bodice. Black velvet served as a blank canvas behind floral beadwork and celestial gemstones. A drop-waist, olive satin train—centered by a 3D pink rosette—draped delicately over her hips. Then, the opaque bustier turned sheer, without abandoning the botanical motif. Earth-toned sequins and tear-drop appliqués sparkled atop the skirt's see-through, black tulle base.

Olandria Carthen stole the show at the 2026 Golden Globes Eve. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In November, Carthen told Harper's Bazaar Vietnam she's drawn to "clothes that have a defined silhouette and a statement piece." The Sevon Dejana number checked every box, especially once the Reismans took creative liberties. On the Fall 2025 runway, the strapless style featured an elongated, face-covering neckline. (Similar gravity-defying contours debuted in Schiaparelli's Spring 2024 Couture collection.)

Carthen, on the other hand, squared off the bodice, as to not shield her face from view. This way, the neckline framed the star's fine-line collarbone tattoo. Blink and you'll miss Carthen's modest accessories, including diamond stud earrings and matching rings.

Appreciate the bodice's details up close. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carthen's rise to fame beyond the Love Island villa has triggered an onslaught of red carpet invitations. So far, she's approached every fitting with intention. In 2025, she continuously gave independent designers their flowers, including Sevon Dejana, Brandon Blackwood, Patbo, LaPointe, Harbison Studio, and more.

Last November, Carthen attended Femme It Forward's 4th Annual Give Her FlowHERS Gala in a corseted gown from Turkish label Amor Garibovic. Its ultra-padded hips, peekaboo bra, and leather opera gloves declared she's an up-and-coming fashion girl to watch.

Plus, it proved Carthen already chose her styling signature: snatched corsets. See her custom chocolate-colored, pony hair gown by Brandon Blackwood at the 2025 CFDA Awards, too.

In November, Carthen shined in Amor Garibovic. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A month prior, she RSVP'd "yes" to the CFDAs with Brandon Blackwood on deck. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Love Island may have been Carthen's claim to fame, but now, fans know her as a red carpet regular. Her couture looks will certainly tide fans over until Love Island's Season 8 premiere this summer.